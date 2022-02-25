STURGEON BAY, Wisconsin — The great lake is a field of white, a heavy quilting of snow atop a layer of ice.
The boats are gone from this northern Wisconsin resort community. Gone, too, are the throngs that fill this small community’s streets and shops during the warmer months.
Quiet abounds.
The immense expanse of white — shimmering in daylight, sepulchral at night—presents a picture of a world at peace.
Appearances, though, deceive.
Elsewhere on the globe, Russia has invaded Ukraine while most of the other nations respond to the act of aggression with horror and condemnation. The conflict seems likely to plunge the earth into another cold war, one more wrenching period in human history in which the possibility of cataclysm and absolute destruction hovers like a constant ghostly presence.
Back home in Indiana, as elsewhere in the nation, lawmakers push to make law a measure that would muzzle teachers and prod schools to forget or ignore uncomfortable pieces of the American past. The drive to ram this bill through has split the state and turned classrooms into ideological combat zones.
The motivations behind Vladimir Putin’s assault on Ukraine and certain lawmakers’ attempt to suppress learning aren’t that different.
Putin wants to recover a Soviet Union that died more than 30 years ago, one that was rickety and unstable for much of its 70-year existence. He imagines glories that never were, a sense of certainty that existed only as an illusion.
The legislators who labor to limit learning do so to conjure up distant days that also never were. They see America’s history as a march of triumph, not a long hard struggle to achieve almost impossible ideals.
The unifying thread is a common one, a desire to restore a past that lives and lived only in imagination, to cloak and bury the tumult and upheaval of real life under a serene blanket.
As I look at the snow covering the lake, I marvel at the sense of placidity the sight evokes. White stretches everywhere and nothing seems to move or change.
But, again, appearances deceive.
Underneath the white powder, underneath the sheath of ice, deep waters move. Life teems. All the ancient, eternal rhythms of existence, of birth, growth, death and rebirth, continue beneath the surface.
What sits atop those deep waters, that teeming life, may obscure all the activity taking place below the surface from sight.
But it doesn’t erase it from existence.
Pretending that something isn’t happening or didn’t happen doesn’t alter the fact that it is or did.
Reality is reality.
Truth is truth.
It is easy at times such as these to despair, to think that this moment is more dangerous or dreadful than ones in the past.
But that, too, is an illusion.
The verity of human history is that we always have been plagued by would-be strongmen such as Vladimir Putin. We likely always will be.
And there always have been human beings who would prefer to ignore or deny ugliness or threats, particularly when acknowledging such realities would imperil either their interests or standing. For them, retreats into imagination are often acts of self-preservation.
There are cycles to history just as there are rhythms to the natural world.
It is tempting for all of us, regardless of party affiliation or ideological allegiance, to succumb to the most intoxicating illusion of them all—the notion that one day struggles will end.
And peace will blanket a troubled earth.
The eternal joust, though, between liberation and repression, truth and denial, freedom and servitude is just that.
Eternal.
It is and will be as unceasing as the cycle of birth, growth, death and rebirth that now plays out beneath the snow and ice covering the lake.
Ancient mythology had it that the frozen days of winter were a time when a goddess chose to impose death upon the earth in an act of mourning and spite.
That wasn’t true then and it isn’t true now.
Some day soon, the snows will melt, the ice will crack, and the water of the lake will appear once more.
That is the nature of things.
Hope, like the promise of spring itself, may hide for a time.
But it never vanishes.
Not ever.
John Krull is director of Franklin College's Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com.
