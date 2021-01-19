The Sunday of the Martin Luther King holiday weekend turned out to be quieter than feared.
Statehouses across America, including Indiana’s, had closed in anticipation of rightwing protests that could become riots, just as the one that ended with the ransacking of the national capitol and five deaths on Jan. 6 did. Mobs, angered by outgoing President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, were supposed to swarm across the country in revolt against incoming President Joe Biden’s inauguration.
The first day the storm was supposed to arrive — Jan. 17 — came and went without much incident. The state capitals, by and large, were quiet.
Here in Indiana, the Hoosier Statehouse resembled a tomb.
One reason might be that Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, a Republican, wisely decided to shut down the center of state government.
Saying he was acting out of “an abundance of caution,” Holcomb said he was closing state government buildings until after Biden’s inauguration. The Indiana General Assembly would not meet during the week of Biden’s installation as the nation’s commander-in-chief. The governor himself would deliver his State of the State virtually.
Holcomb’s action meant that, should mad-at-the-world far-right-wingers want to surround the Hoosier capitol, they would have nothing to scream at but empty limestone.
Such moves may have taken some of the steam out of the far right.
But there’s also another possibility.
It just may be that truth and reason are beginning to reassert themselves.
On Sunday, the same day massive Trump protests were supposed to rock the country, a story broke in The New York Times. The Times reported that Fox News had settled a lawsuit with the family of Seth Rich, a young Democratic National Committee staffer who was murdered in July 2016.
Rich’s murder hasn’t been solved, but that didn’t stop conspiracy hucksters at Fox from trying to peddle the notion that he had been killed to cover up a complicated and nonsensical plot to leak DNC emails. In fact, the Russian military hacked the DNC’s system and leaked the emails.
Long after this was established, Fox kept smearing young Rich. That’s why his family sued.
Fox settled when it became clear two of its stars, Sean Hannity and Lou Dobbs — two of the most shameless purveyors of bunkum and bull ever to walk the earth — would have had to testify under oath.
Fox couldn’t take the chance Hannity and Dobbs might be forced into something that goes against their natures — that is, telling the truth. So, the rightwing media giant wrote a large check to the Rich family.
But not before requiring that the settlement be kept quiet until after the 2020 election. Fox didn’t want to damage Donald Trump’s reelection chances by acknowledging that the truth matters.
The news of this settlement came not long after Fox “won” another case, this time against another of its stars, Tucker Carlson. The cable network defended Carlson in a slander suit by arguing that no one with an IQ higher than that of a turnip could possibly believe anything Carlson says or reports.
A federal judge sided with Fox, saying that Carlson’s own record demonstrates his contempt for accuracy.
Fox and other rightwing sources also have been frantically backtracking on baseless charges that Dominion Voting Systems somehow rigged the election. Dominion sued Trump’s lawyer for $1.3 billion for making such charges and told other far-right conspiracy fantasists that they would have to put up or shut up in court.
Most of them decided it was time to shut up.
And, of course, President Trump and his allies have been suspended from the social media platforms that allowed them to spin lie after lie after lie unchecked. Once the president and his minions were booted, the amount of lying, distortion and misinformation dropped by more than 70 percent.
Trump and company argue that all this — particularly his ban from Twitter — amounts to censorship.
It isn’t.
The First Amendment doesn’t give people a free pass to utter whatever falsehoods occur to them, regardless of consequence. Free expression is supposed to enhance the search for truth, not thwart it.
The president and his amen corner now are being held accountable for their relentless lying and something resembling sanity has followed.
This shouldn’t be surprising.
When truth prevails, peace has a chance.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
