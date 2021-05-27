The genius caucus of the Indiana House of Representatives got together the other day and cooked up another brilliant plan.
Not satisfied with the work they already have done tossing the state into a constitutional crisis and forcing taxpayers to spend money on unnecessary litigation, 19 Republican House members decided to see if they could prolong the coronavirus pandemic, too. They sent Gov. Eric Holcomb — their fellow Republican and the man whose judgment, character and leadership they have been impugning for nearly two years — a letter urging him to prevent Indiana University from requiring students and employees to be vaccinated before they come to campus.
These are the same folks who have argued, among other things, that COVID-19 would be no worse than the flu, that masks didn’t work and that the whole pandemic was just a conspiracy to make their lives difficult.
With the death toll in the United States from the coronavirus approaching 600,000, they’re still pounding on that same drum, out of tune and tempo with science, history and logic.
A character in a sappy movie from a half-century ago famously said, “Love means never having to say you’re sorry.”
Being a member of the genius caucus apparently means never having to acknowledge reality.
The main contention from this gang of 19 — in their letter, they try to glide past the fact that they consistently have been wrong about this pandemic from the beginning — is that the vaccines aren’t to be trusted because they don’t have “full FDA approval.”
In fact, the vaccines have emergency-use approval from the Food and Drug Administration. The testing on their effectiveness was accelerated because the pandemic presented — you guessed it—an emergency.
We Americans met that crisis the way we have met most of the huge crises in our history. We threw a lot of time, energy and money at it. Much of that time, energy and money were wasted — as they always are in such situations — but the problem was solved.
We found not one vaccine but several that worked.
The argument that a vaccine produced under such circumstances wasn’t safe might have had the thinnest veneer of plausibility when the search for it still was in the embryonic stages.
At this stage, though — when nearly 300 million doses have been administered in this country and more than 130 million Americans are fully vaccinated — questioning the vaccines’ efficacy isn’t skepticism.
It’s lunacy.
Just how large a test sample do these geniuses need before they’re convinced?
Their argument, I know, is that we don’t know what the effects of the vaccines will be over time. There are two ways to answer that.
The first is that the scientists and medical professionals who developed the vaccines also devised longitudinal tests for these cures. Their knowledge and understanding of the problems involved may be just a little bit greater than that which can be garnered from watching a half-baked video produced by some conspiracy site.
The other problem with these anti-vaxxers’ argument is that we know the long-term effects of COVID-19 when there is no vaccine available.
We know it kills people.
Lots of people.
Some of them are our neighbors. Some are our spouses, our siblings, our parents and our grandparents.
The genius caucus wants us all to pretend that the COVID-19 pandemic never happened. They want us to think that their ignorance should be accorded the same deference as a medical professional’s knowledge. They want us to buy into their belief that the best way to solve a problem is to pretend it doesn’t exist.
Yes, they are … geniuses.
Doubtless, they’re going to do whatever they can to make Eric Holcomb miserable over this. They may be the only people in creation who think having a 150-person committee overseeing things is the most effective way to meet a crisis.
Again, geniuses.
Their attention likely will wander, though.
Once still more vaccines have been administered, the pandemic will recede as a threat and the genius caucus will move on to other challenges.
Such as urging the governor not to acknowledge the law of gravity.
Any idiot knows it’s just a theory that hasn’t received full, formal approval. Just because apples always have fallen to the earth doesn’t mean they always will.
Geniuses.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
