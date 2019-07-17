LONDON, England — The refrain started as soon as I landed.
The taxi driver taking me from Heathrow into the city asked me if I’d been to London before. When I told him it had been 20 years, he shook his head.
“London has changed quite a bit since you were here last,” he said.
The landlady at the flat where I’m staying said the same. So did a guy I chatted with at a pub as he nursed his pint and I sipped some red wine. The same went for an old woman out walking her dog who sat next to me on a park bench.
London’s changed.
London’s changed.
London’s changed.
Some of what they said bordered on being a truism. All great cities change over time. It’s impossible for a place to serve as home to millions of people and not experience alterations of both landscape and mores as days roll by.
The Londoners with whom I’ve talked are smart enough to know that.
What intrigued me was not their observation that their city had changed, but their tone – a little rueful, somewhat anxious – when they said it.
Their uneasiness is understandable.
More than three years ago, a narrow majority of British voters cast their ballots to have Great Britain leave the European Union. The vote left the British government in a quandary. Members of Parliament had a mandate but no plan for extricating the nation from an arrangement that had lasted for more than 40 years.
London was the only part of Britain to vote in favor of staying in the EU.
There’s a reason for that. A global center for trade and commerce, the city thrives on its contacts and relationships with other parts of the world. An exit that makes trade with and travel to and from the rest of Europe difficult will hit this city hard.
No wonder the anxiety.
Since the vote, the British government has struggled to find a way to leave the EU with all the grace of an elephant trying to perform a water ballet. Deadlines have passed and been extended. Prime ministers have risen and fallen.
Now, it appears that Boris Johnson, a former British media personality and onetime mayor of London, will be the next prime minister.
His ascension isn’t likely to alleviate anxious Londoners.
He has a dubious reputation for veracity — he once was fired from a newspaper job for making up quotes — and a history of uttering racist and homophobic statements. He has pledged to form a “war cabinet” to battle with other members of his own Conservative Party, if necessary, to get what he wants and make Britain great again.
Sounds like home, I told the guy nursing his pint at the pub.
He laughed.
Then he said British politicians should be grateful to President Trump — whose attempt to read four U.S. congresswomen of color out of the American experience made news over here as we talked — and the U.S. Congress. If the U.S. government now didn’t resemble a circus in which the clowns had sacked the ringmaster, the dysfunction of the British government would receive a lot more international attention than it does now.
Trump soaks up all the spotlight.
After I left the pub, I went for a long walk around the city. Someone with a can of spray paint had written “Don’t trust Boris” on building walls, overpasses and sidewalks. It looked like the same hand had painted each one, a display of considerable industry or, depending upon how one looks at it, partisan fervor.
I stopped in a bookstore and picked up a lovely copy of Virginia Woolf’s “A Common Reader.”
The clerk, a young woman, noted my American accent.
“First time in London?” she asked.
No, I said, but it’s been quite a while since I was here last.
London’s changed, she said.
And sighed.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
