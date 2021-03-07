ON THE ROAD — The man looked lonely, even lost.
He stood on an overpass spanning I-43 north of Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He waved a huge Trump flag back and forth as the northbound traffic headed to Green Bay passed beneath him.
This was on Thursday, March 3 — the day before QAnon supporters had come to believe that, magically, mystically, miraculously, Donald Trump would be reinstalled as president of the United States.
The QAnon crowd came to this strange conviction by concocting a brew made up of one part fact and 99 parts pure fantasy. Until Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s presidency and the passage of a constitutional amendment, presidents did take the oath of office on March 4.
That date had been set in the 18th century. It made sense to have many months between an election and an inauguration when horseback and sailing were the two fastest options for travel. It didn’t when air travel became the norm and long waiting periods for the installation of newly and duly elected leaders encouraged lame ducks to make mischief.
Somehow, the QAnon conspiracists convinced themselves March 4 was the true date — and that every president sworn in on Jan. 20 was somehow not real. It may have pleased the hard core to sweep away Democrats FDR, Truman, JFK, LBJ, Carter, Clinton and Obama, but their warping of reality also takes out Eisenhower, Nixon, Ford, both Bushes and … the secular saint of modern conservatism, Ronald Reagan.
That’s a high price to pay just to escape reality.
Maybe the man on the overpass was a true believer.
Maybe he just didn’t have anything better to do on a cool, breezy day.
All I know is that he was a guy standing on a bridge in the middle of America, waving the flag for a defeated leader, hoping someone would honk in support.
I saw him as I drove south. I cracked the window to try to hear any car horns responding to his appeal.
There were none.
The cars sped below him, carrying people who just were going about their lives in a country that increasingly just wants to get on about its business.
Henry David Thoreau once wrote, “The mass of men lead lives of quiet desperation.”
These days, contrary to Thoreau’s thinking, most Americans just want to lead lives without daily Twitter storms, self-inflicted and self-created crises, and manufactured outrages. They want peace, not the storm.
Most likely, the guy on the overpass didn’t see it that way.
He kept whipping the Trump flag back and forth, back and forth, back and forth, trying to summon the storm again.
But the cars just kept rolling below him, their horns silent, as he waved and flailed.
There was something forlorn about it.
About him.
There’s a long American tradition of doomed, defiant gestures. They often end in tragedy.
Otherwise intelligent people in Dixie convinced themselves in the days running up to the Civil War that one Southerner could lick 10 Yankees. They also thought denying cotton to the industrialized world would bring the North to its knees.
They were wrong.
And one of the bloodiest civil wars in human history followed. Brothers, cousins, friends, neighbors and fellow citizens killed each other by the hundreds of thousands. Entire family lines came to an end so the South could attempt to deny oncoming reality.
More than a century and a half later, we Americans still are healing the wounds left by that dreadful conflict, cleaning up the mess our moral recklessness regarding race and slavery created.
Yet there are people — including at least one Indiana state legislator — who almost welcome a second American civil war. They are blind to the horrors their fevered fantasies will conjure. Deluded figures, they wave their flags in the face of both history and justice as the world moves on.
The guy on the overpass continued to fling his Trump flag around as I passed beneath him, going the other way.
As the road unwound itself beneath my wheels, I watched him grow small in the rearview mirror, a lost and lonely form dwindling down to nothing in the vast landscape of time and space.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
