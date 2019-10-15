It’s going to be interesting to see what reforms emerge following Donald Trump’s presidency.
At least one likely will involve the children of presidents.
That will be an almost inevitable result of President Trump’s determined efforts to make Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, the object of investigation and political skullduggery — while, of course, shielding all the Trump children from scrutiny even as they seem to leverage White House appointments and access to reap personal profits.
Because this president never thinks too far ahead, he doesn’t realize where this could lead.
As he ratchets up the pressure on the Bidens to disclose their financial dealings, he also builds the case to force disclosure of his own business affairs.
As well as those of his children.
After all, even though Joe Biden is now running for president, he is not currently in a position of public responsibility and trust. Hunter Biden isn’t in public office and, other than a short stint nearly 20 years ago in the Department of Commerce, hasn’t held a government job.
If the financial and business dealings of the Bidens are going to be put under the microscope — and those business dealings should be scrutinized because Joe Biden is running for president — then the same goes for President Trump and his offspring.
It’s long past time for the president and his children to cough up their tax records and open their books.
Going forward, it’s likely that the children of presidents will find themselves subject to much greater scrutiny and regulation.
That will cause uneasiness in political circles.
It long has been an unwritten rule in politics that families are off-limits.
In part, that’s because just about everyone has a hostage in that fight. Elected officials — even presidents — are no different than other American families.
It’s a rare officeholder who doesn’t have some family trouble. A child who dabbles in drugs or gets caught up in a destructive relationship. A sibling whose business fails or whose marriage falls apart. A parent who is given to saying intemperate things. A cousin who tries to trade on the family’s rise.
No decent person wants to see a loved one hurt or dragged through the mud.
That’s why politicians historically have avoided training their fire on their opponents’ children, even when the kids must have seemed like easy targets. They showed restraint because they didn’t want their own children exposed in similar fashion.
Though unwritten, the rule has been rigidly enforced.
There were many reasons Republicans in Congress turned on President Richard Nixon and pressed him to resign his office. He had broken the law he took an oath to enforce and his tumbling public approval ratings threatened to drag the GOP under as Republicans faced a tough mid-term election.
But one reason not often noted is that, as his presidency became more and more embattled, he sent his daughters, Tricia and Julie, out to defend him in public.
There were politicians at the time who thought Nixon was trying to hide behind his children. They had contempt for that. They also worried that his recklessness would make it more likely that their own children would be dragged into the limelight in ways they did not want.
So, that became one more reason Richard Nixon had to go.
Donald Trump isn’t a student of this or any other part of history. He isn’t aware of or doesn’t care about the rules he’s breaking or the precedents he’s setting.
But, by violating the norms regarding nepotism and by dragging a political opponent’s child onto the field of battle, he’s made families fair game.
Just another part of making America great again.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
