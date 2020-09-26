The two aged books sit on my shelf, reminders of tumults that long ago faded into quiet.
They are campaign biographies of Democrat Grover Cleveland and Republican Benjamin Harrison, published in 1888. That was the first of two presidential elections in which Cleveland and Harrison squared off against each other.
N.G. Hamilton & Co. Publishers put out the books.
The publisher spent some money on them. Hoosier legend Lew Wallace — author of “Ben Hur” and famed Civil War general — wrote the one about Harrison, who called Indiana home. The Cleveland one has less prestigious authors — William Dorsheimer and W.U. Hensel — but, like the Harrison tome, it is lavishly illustrated on fine paper and comes in at more than 500 pages.
It’s a pity that both books are so lifeless. The prose in either would have to receive considerable caffeination just to climb to stiltedness.
The era the books explore was a boisterous one in our history. Both candidates reflected the paradoxes fundamental in the American character.
Grover Cleveland was a walking contradiction. The first Democrat to be elected to the White House following the Civil War, he swept into office on a reform platform during a time when the idea of separating patronage from civil service inflamed the passions of idealistic Americans.
Cleveland was a paragon of public virtue, incorruptible on questions of government policy and finance.
In private, he was … less so.
During that triumphant 1884 presidential campaign, it was revealed that he had fathered a child out of wedlock.
Two stories — both sordid, one of them criminal — emerged to explain the indiscretion. The non-felonious account said that Cleveland and a group of other Buffalo, New York, business and civic leaders “kept” a woman for licentious purposes. When she became pregnant, Cleveland — the only bachelor in the group — acknowledged paternity to keep the scandal from widening.
The woman told a different tale. She said there were no other men and that Cleveland raped her. Then, to keep her from talking, he and his friends tried to commit her to a mental hospital. The doctor at the hospital supported her account, as did a prominent Buffalo clergy member, who said Cleveland was notoriously “bad with women.”
When Cleveland first ran for president in 1884, Republicans taunted him by shouting:
“Ma, Ma, where’s my pa?”
After he won, Democrats rejoined:
“Gone to the White House, ha, ha, ha!”
Harrison’s contradictions were less ribald.
He was perhaps the most powerful public speaker, rivaled only by the freethinker Robert Ingersoll, in an age that treasured oratory. He could electrify audiences with a clear tenor voice that sailed during those days of unamplified sound.
Away from the crowd, though, he was a less compelling figure. Many who encountered him compared shaking his hand to gripping a dead fish. It was said that every person he met away from the stage became a Cleveland voter.
When they ran against each other first in 1888, the country was torn in many different directions. The distance between wealth and poverty was more extreme than it ever had been before in the nation’s history. East and West and North and South treated the federal government like the rope in a tug of war. Rural Americans and those living in the nation’s exploding cities were at odds.
Harrison and Cleveland battled to one of the closest decisions in American history. Cleveland won the popular vote by a narrow margin, capturing 90,000 more votes than Harrison. Harrison, though, prevailed in the Electoral College, 233-168.
Four years later, the two men squared off again. This time, Cleveland expanded his popular majority to 370,000 and claimed both the Electoral College, 277-145, and the White House. He became the only person in U.S. history to serve two non-consecutive terms as president.
The furors of the days when these two men dominated the American dialogue quieted long ago. That is what history does. Shouts become murmurs and murmurs fade until they resemble an almost forgotten hum.
I pull those old books from my shelf every now and then to remind myself that every age is a passionate one, no matter how hard we struggle to smooth away the roughness at its edges. Every time has its own triumphs, its own travails, its own terrors.
Somehow, we live through them.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
