LONDON, England — It’s an odd thing to watch from afar as the people in my country tear into each other.
The Brits have paid some attention to President Donald Trump’s prolonged campaign to tell four Democratic congresswomen of color to go back to the countries from which they supposedly came.
But the Brits haven’t obsessed over the ugly squabble.
In part, this is because they have troubles of their own. Three years after they jumped off the Brexit cliff, they’re still trying to invent and construct a parachute for the flight down. If they can’t — well, that old joke comes to mind. It isn’t the long fall that kills you. It’s the sudden stop.
But, mostly, they can’t grasp the sheer nastiness of what the president has said and done.
Assimilation — the quest to belong — is the American story. Ours is a nation willed into being through an adherence to a set of principles, rather than a shared ethnic, racial or religious affiliation. Stretch back in time far enough and we all — even the Native Americans whose ancestors likely wandered into what is now North America when the continents still were joined — came from somewhere else.
For most of us, it wasn’t that long ago.
My mother’s people, for example, landed in the colonies in the years before the American Revolution. That’s about 250 years ago.
Yesterday, I ate my lunch in a building constructed before my maternal ancestors crossed the ocean in search of a new world and a new life. It wasn’t even the oldest building on the block.
Because ours is, relatively speaking, such a new country, the question — at least, in theory — that defines us hasn’t been where we came from but what we believe.
Are we committed to the liberation of the human spirit? Do we believe in free speech? That human beings should be allowed to shape their own destinies?
That’s the dream.
To be sure, the reality has been far uglier — an inconsistency noted from our earliest days as a country.
“How is it that we hear the loudest yelps for liberty among the drivers of negroes?” Samuel Johnson wrote in 1775.
At its beginning, our nation excluded many from the blessings of liberty. Slaves. Women. Men without property. Etc. Etc. Etc.
But the long arc of our history has been to try to make good on our promises of life, liberty and pursuit of happiness. We’ve fought savage wars to preserve and advance those principles, to make America, to use the words of slaveowner Thomas Jefferson, “an empire of liberty.”
That is the meaning of our story. It isn’t that we always have been free. It is that we have labored toward freedom from the beginning. It isn’t that we always have honored the promises of liberty our founding texts proclaimed. It is that we have honored those promises once we have understood them.
It isn’t that America always has been great. It is that we have aspired toward greatness — a greatness defined by acknowledging the worth of all human beings.
Regardless of their gender, their faith, the color of their skin or, yes, where they came from.
That’s the fundamental American mission this president wants to undo or pretend that it never even happened.
His is an ancient ugliness, one that has bedeviled our beloved country from our beginnings.
It is odd to watch him release our oldest demons from their cages while I sit in the country from which we first battled to free ourselves. Our contradictions have confused and amused the Brits for more than two centuries; maybe because they can’t grasp the ways that our struggle to be free has defined us.
Without that struggle for liberty, we Americans have no shared identity.
Why is it that we hear the loudest yelps about greatness from those who would set aside our oldest dreams as a nation for a momentary political advantage?
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
