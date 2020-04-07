Governing well can be the best political argument.
That is a lesson President Donald Trump should learn. If he needs a teacher, he should look to Indiana’s Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Both Holcomb and Trump are Republicans. Both are struggling to meet the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic. Both hold daily media briefings about the steps their administrations are taking to meet the threat.
There the similarities end.
Trump’s briefings are incoherent, rambling messes. Often, the president contradicts the healthcare professionals he brings to the stage with him — or they contradict him. Almost as often, he contradicts himself. Instead of seeking to reassure and unite the country, he searches for someone — the media, the states, the Democrats, the Chinese, his own team, anyone — he can blame for his failure to lead.
The president’s briefings go on and on and on, leaving observers to wonder just what to take away from them.
Holcomb’s briefings are an altogether different experience.
They are much, much tighter. Instead of indulging in stream-of-consciousness monologues about how great his ratings are or how big he is on Facebook, the governor instead focuses on the business at hand.
There’s nothing flashy or fancy about Holcomb’s approach. He lays out what his administration plans to do. He talks about why he is doing it. Then he describes how the state will benefit from the steps he’s taking.
Holcomb doesn’t look for scapegoats. He doesn’t lash out when someone questions him. He doesn’t look at the briefings as an opportunity to settle scores.
No, the governor sees them for what they are — opportunities to lead the people of his state in meeting a common threat of immense proportions.
In short, the governor is doing what he was elected to do.
He’s governing.
There’s a political reward for him doing his job.
Holcomb’s Democratic opponent, Dr. Woody Myers, has struggled to gain traction. His fundraising efforts have been abysmal and his public profile close to pathetic.
The coronavirus pandemic, though, gave him the opportunity to make a plausible case for his candidacy. As a former health commissioner for both Indiana and New York City — and one who has considerable experience dealing with public health crises — he was well-positioned to make the argument that he was the right person to lead Indiana in this troubled era.
That was the case Myers started to make.
So far, he’s gotten nowhere with it.
That’s because there isn’t much that Holcomb is doing that Myers – or any other competent professional —wouldn’t be doing. The governor is making decisions that follow a trail established by facts. He’s listening to professionals and setting policy that’s supported by both reason and data.
As a result, even in this time of crisis when unemployment numbers are likely to soar to levels this state and nation haven’t seen since the Great Depression, Holcomb likely will cruise to re-election.
Trump is another story.
He enjoyed a slight bump in the polls when the crisis first exploded, but his numbers were nowhere near as good as those of previous presidents facing huge national challenges — and his public approval rating still hasn’t climbed above 50 percent.
Now, as the coronavirus crisis both spreads and deepens, his support has begun to drop again.
He trails his inevitable Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, in every national poll. In most surveys, the gap is widening, even though Biden has all but disappeared from the national eye.
Some Democrats fret about Biden’s absence from the national stage. They worry that he’s missing an opportunity to indict Trump.
But it’s possible that Biden just is observing one of the oldest rules of politics — when one’s opponent is imploding, do nothing to impede the process.
Certainly, some progressive advocacy groups are taking that approach by airing ads in battleground states that feature nothing but Donald Trump making blustery, self-contradictory boasts while the nation marches toward disaster. They’re forcing the president to debate the one person he can’t possibly beat.
Himself.
Thus, we have two leaders — Donald Trump and Eric Holcomb.
One is focused solely on holding onto his job. The other is committed to doing his job.
Most people should be able to figure out the moral of this tale.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
