All that was missing from the third Democratic presidential debate was a campfire and a chorus of “Kumbaya.”
For almost three hours, the top 10 candidates for the nomination gathered in Texas to shower praise and appreciation on each other.
The only discordant note came when former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro took a thinly veiled swipe at frontrunner Joe Biden’s age, implying that the former vice president was senile. Castro accused Biden of “forgetting” something Biden had said just a few minutes earlier.
The attack backfired, in part because Castro’s take on what Biden said was a clear misrepresentation. Boos filled the hall. Then the other Democrats on the stage sprang to Biden’s defense.
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg said jabs such as Castro’s were the reasons people hated debates. Castro tried to fire back that elections were like that. But Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar invoked Abraham Lincoln and lectured Castro that “a house divided cannot stand.” Others reminded Castro and the crowd that their real opponent was President Donald Trump.
The rest of the night was a lot like a nerd prom.
The 10 candidates dove deep into their policy proposals, discussing costs and benefits, emphasizing what tweak in their plans separated their ideas from the pack. They made some feeble jokes, complimented each other’s commitment and courage and said, often, that any one of them would be a better president than Trump.
That was one of the two big takeaways from the night.
The jousting over their specific policy proposals often obscured the consensus among the candidates. When they differed, they differed over the how of the problem, not the what.
On health care, for instance, every candidate asserted that coverage should be universal. And, while the moderates such as Biden, Buttigieg and Klobuchar made cases for maintaining private options and progressives Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders called for Medicare-for-all, no one set her or his feet in stone. They all left themselves room to negotiate their way to the shared goal of seeing that all Americans have access to health care.
That was the pattern for the night. On issue after issue – immigration, guns, trade – every candidate opened with whatever sliver of difference made his or her stand the best, but then said, either explicitly or implicitly, that the most important thing was to keep one’s eyes on the prize and be flexible enough to capture that prize.
The night’s other big takeaway was the subtle way all the Democratic candidates are working to steal Donald Trump’s thunder.
Over and over, they argued that the political process is broken. It no longer works for ordinary Americans, they said. Warren said pathways to the middle class were narrowing, even closing. Others implied that, under the leadership of this president and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, the American dream was dying.
These refrains carry more than an echo of Trump’s 2016 rallying cry, “Make America Great Again.” And they remind working-class voters who cast their ballots for Trump three years ago that the president has yet to fulfill his promises to them.
If there was a scorecard for the debate, it would show most of the candidates on the plus side. The only one who didn’t fare well was Castro, largely because his attack on Biden was so clumsy and ill-considered.
Former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke had his best night yet. His full-voiced call for sensible gun laws reminded progressives why his 2018 U.S. Senate campaign excited national support.
Biden, Warren and Buttigieg all had their moments. Sanders, as always, seemed like a wacky old uncle who desperately needed a throat lozenge. (Someone needs to tell him that these debates have microphones to spare candidates the need to yell.) California Sen. Kamala Harris and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker demonstrated gifts for self-deprecation that served them well.
All in all, it was a convivial evening, one that demonstrated that there is one leader out there who unites all Democrats, regardless of their policy differences.
His name is Donald Trump.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
