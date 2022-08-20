Disgraced former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is running for Congress.
He hopes to fill the seat made vacant by the death of U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Indiana.
If the Republicans choose him to be their candidate, Hill stands a fabulous chance of winning. He’ll be running in a gerrymandered congressional district drawn to be comfortable and secure for GOP candidates and against a Democratic opponent who has had difficulty raising enough money to buy a cup of coffee.
“Ain’t God good to Indiana?
“Ain’t He, fellers? Ain’t He, though?”
Many Hoosiers doubtless have tried to erase the slow-motion train wreck that was Hill’s time as the attorney general from their memories.
His ambition was matched only by his fecklessness. He launched himself and his office into one nonsensical battle after another, all of them designed to establish him as the lead singer in the far right’s swelling chorus.
If he ever encountered the idea that he was supposed to be the lawyer for all the people of Indiana and the state’s constitution, he banished such foolish notions from his presence forever. The office of the attorney general existed to serve Curtis Hill and his career goals, not the other way around.
“Ain’t God good to Indiana?
“Ain’t He, fellers? Ain’t He, though?”
Hill wasn’t the first Indiana attorney general to treat the duties of his office with disdain — and he certainly hasn’t been the last.
Indiana, sadly, has a long history of electing crackpots, oddballs and frothing ideologues to that important post. His predecessors, though, operated within some constraints.
Theodore Sendak, for example, might have spent much of his time in office in the 1970s searching for Communists under every Hoosier bed and demanding that his staff always refer to him as “General,” but he didn’t launch pogroms or drag the state and its people into fights that were none of their business.
Those who served as attorney general feared punishment if they transgressed too far.
Hill was the attorney general who showed those who followed him that they need not be afraid at all.
“Ain’t God good to Indiana?
“Ain’t He, fellers? Ain’t He, though?”
For years, legislators, lobbyists and others have marked the end of Indiana’s General Assembly session with a bacchanal known as the Sine Die Party.
In 2018, Hill moved through the Sine Die Party like a drunken octopus, groping and harassing a series of women, several of whom were young enough to be his daughter and one of whom was a state legislator.
Complaints from the women followed in Hill’s wake.
The leaders in all four legislative caucuses in the Indiana General Assembly called on him to resign. Gov. Eric Holcomb did the same. So did most Hoosier elected officials.
Hill refused.
He embarked on a defense that involved changing his story about how he conducted himself that night about as often as most people change shirts. He did his best to intimidate the women he had wronged into staying silent. He offered arguments that were absurd when they weren’t delusionary.
But he stayed.
The governor and the legislature refused to take official action to remove him from office. The Indiana Supreme Court suspended Hill’s license to practice law for a month but stayed silent as to whether a person whose license had been suspended was entitled to continue to hold office as the state’s top lawyer.
Gov. Holcomb refused to press the issue.
Hill appointed a loyal staffer to fill his spot, sat out his 30 days and then resumed his place, more emboldened than ever.
“Ain’t God good to Indiana?
“Ain’t He, fellers? Ain’t He, though?”
Because Indiana’s leaders and institutions refused to hold Curtis Hill accountable for his assaults on both decency and law in any meaningful way, we Hoosiers now live in a state where those who serve as attorney general don’t feel any constraints at all.
Hill’s successor, Todd Rokita, first tried to turn the job of attorney general into a part-time gig so he could keep a lucrative side hustle going. He picked one silly fight after another that had nothing to do with the duties and responsibilities of his office.
Most recently, he decided to wage war on a 10-year-old rape survivor and the doctor who helped her.
And Curtis Hill is likely to become a member of Congress.
“Ain’t God good to Indiana?
“Ain’t He, fellers? Ain’t He, though?”
John Krull is director of Franklin College's Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.