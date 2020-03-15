My son got the word first.
His high school would suspend in-person classes for several weeks. Distance learning would begin in a few days. All school trips and athletic events were cancelled until further notice.
He’s a senior and a baseball player. The news that he and his teammates — guys he’s played with for years —might not get their last innings in together hit hard. They’re trying now to figure out what the next-best thing might be.
Player-directed group workouts? Pickup games? Sessions at batting cages?
My daughter heard similar news the next day.
The college she attends in North Carolina directed all students who could leave campus to do so. The school planned to give them a few days to get home, then start a virtual-learning regimen.
She’s a junior. She has a tight group of friends, many of whom, including her, spent last semester studying away from campus. This was supposed to be the season in which they compared notes and reconnected.
Instead, they pooled resources to rent storage units for their belongings and started figuring out ride-sharing plans to get home.
Such is life in these days of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The things we thought of as givens — kids going to school, the crack of the bat during a spring evening, friends clustering to share their stories — can’t be taken for granted, after all.
We live now in an age in which we’re quick to acknowledge — and even quicker to assert — our rights as individuals.
We’re less quick to acknowledge our responsibilities to each other.
If this outbreak of the coronavirus has taught us anything, it is about how interconnected we all are. How dependent we are upon each other.
This is true in the global sense.
The president wants to label this a “foreign virus,” but saying that makes it sound as if we can pick and choose what parts of interacting with the larger world we want and don’t want.
We Americans sell our goods and services in every part of the world. We take money from other people in other places. We consume their products.
When those people get sick, we’re going to get sick, too.
That’s just the nature of things.
But this interdependence also is clear in more intimate, interpersonal realms.
We all are potential victims of the guy who refuses to wash his hands and then ventures out among us, touching not just us but the surfaces that we touch, infecting the spaces that we all share. A breakdown anywhere in the chain of personal responsibility imperils us all.
We all are, it turns out, our brothers’ — and our sisters’ — keepers.
This sense that we all are subject to each other can be worrisome, particularly in the current climate. These days remind us that our well-being and safety never are completely in our own hands and that we owe something —consideration, concern, a helping hand — to those around us.
But that also can be our salvation.
My children have seen their small universes collapse.
But, together with those around them, they’re working to rebuild.
My son and his friends may lose their baseball season. But he and his buddies are pooling their resources to create a new experience. One guy has access to a field. Another to a batting cage. Still another brings a bucket of baseballs.
The next step, I suspect, will be to reach out to guys they know from other schools to see if they can pull together impromptu games. All they’ll need then is someone to call balls and strikes.
My daughter and her friends also are improvising.
They’re determining who can drive whom home. Who has parents or friends along the way where they can stay? Who can help move stuff into storage? Who needs help?
The fact that, in this world, we are linked to each other — that we so often need each other — makes us vulnerable in ways that can be uncomfortable. No man — or no woman — is an island.
But it also means that we can work together.
That we can draw strength from each other.
Now would be a good time to do just that.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
