The victory of U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, in his state’s Senate runoff prompted many Democrats to do jubilant happy dances.
It’s easy to understand why.
Warnock’s win achieved a milestone. It was the first time since 1934 that every U.S. Senate incumbent of the party in power running for re-election held onto his or her seat.
Democrats, in fact, did better than that. They actually picked up a seat—the one John Fetterman claimed in Pennsylvania—and thus captured a clear majority in the upper chamber.
Coupled with smaller than expected losses in races in the U.S. House of Representatives, improving their hold on the Senate put Democrats in a jubilant mood. They had defied the odds and made history.
It was time to dance.
Maybe.
Maybe not.
I hate to dampen the party, but the 2022 election was a complicated, multifaceted set of events open to conflicting interpretations. In that way, the just-concluded campaign reflected the mood of the American people themselves.
Warnock’s win is a window into the whole thing.
It is true that he racked up an impressive triumph. Facing the voters for the fifth time in two years, Warnock—a Baptist minister—won a full six-year term in what used to be one of the reddest of red states.
Just a couple of election cycles ago, the idea that a Democrat could win Georgia would have been laughable.
And the notion that Georgia’s Senate delegation would consist of anyone but white Protestants would have seemed absurd.
But now Warnock, a Black man who has pastored the Rev. Martin Luther King’s old church, and fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff, the first Jew elected to the Senate from the deep South in nearly 150 years, represent Georgia in that august body.
Such new realities tempt people to think that a new age now has begun.
But the reality is that both Warnock’s and Ossoff’s wins were as much a product of Republican ineptitude as Democratic political mastery.
Both won runoffs two years ago after then President Donald Trump all but told Georgia Republicans to sit out the race. He wanted to make a statement about how unhappy he was to have lost the White House.
Trump made his statement—and cost the GOP the Senate in the process.
Two years later, the former president inserted himself into Georgia politics again. He anointed former football star Herschel Walker as his chosen candidate to run against Warnock, which allowed the Heisman Trophy winner to capture the Republican Senate primary.
After that, it was all downhill for Walker.
It turned out that Walker’s personal and professional lives were ongoing dumpster fires.
News surfaced that he had abused his ex-wife. His own son condemned his candidacy. Several other women with whom he had been involved said he had pressured them into terminating pregnancies even though he was publicly anti-abortion. He had fathered children with still other women and played no presence in his children’s lives nor assumed any responsibility for their upbringing.
Professionally, he told untruths about working for law enforcement, his academic record and the number of people he employed. As if all that were not enough, he mused publicly at an event about whether he would prefer to be a werewolf or a vampire.
In short, he was a fundamentally flawed candidate for any office, much less one as important as a seat in the U.S. Senate.
But Walker still ended up pushing Warnock into a runoff and came within less than three points of winning.
In fact, Walker was the only Republican running statewide in Georgia in 2022 to lose.
Even with all his own personal baggage, Walker still might have won if he hadn’t carried the additional burden of being Donald Trump’s chosen child in the race. Trump is a toxic presence in suburbs across America, which is why his handpicked candidates lost everywhere.
The evidence is strong that a Georgia Republican who didn’t bear the Trump brand would have ended up giving a victory speech. The same case can be made in several other states.
That means that Democrats should see this season’s victories not as a mandate but as a chance to persuade the public of the wisdom of their policies and course.
They should think of it as a kind of gift from the gift that keeps on giving them otherwise unearned victories.
Donald Trump.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students. The views expressed are those of the author only and should not be attributed to Franklin College.
