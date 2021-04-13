They were traffic stops.
Just traffic stops.
One of them — the one in Minnesota — ended in death. A young Black man, only 20 years old, died as his girlfriend watched. His mother, who had listened by phone as the young man’s exchange with police escalated, saw video of her son’s lifeless body. She now must bury him.
The young man was shot by police.
It’s not known at this time why he was pulled over or how the exchange between the young man and the police escalated. The police say they had discovered an outstanding warrant for two misdemeanor charges — one for carrying a pistol without a permit, the other for fleeing police — after they pulled him over.
The police also say that the officer who shot the young man meant to taser him. The officer grabbed and used her gun by mistake.
All we know for sure right now is that another Black man is dead.
And that the people who loved him grieve.
Over a traffic stop.
The other traffic stop, fortunately, did not end with someone being killed.
It took place in Virginia last December.
Video of the stop went viral a few days ago.
In the video, a Black Army lieutenant is pulled over. The police who stop him supposedly do so because he was driving a vehicle with tinted windows and no license plate.
It turns out the lieutenant, who is in uniform during the incident, just bought the car. The temporary license is in the rear window.
The video shows police commanding him at different times always to keep his hands in view but also to undo his seatbelt and get out of the car. They have their guns drawn on him. They shout at him again and again.
The lieutenant holds his hands out the window. He says he’s complying and that he doesn’t want to move his hands because he’s afraid.
One officer tells the lieutenant he should be afraid. The other tells the lieutenant he’s about “to ride the lightning” — a threat that the lieutenant might face execution in the electric chair.
One officer pepper-sprays the lieutenant several times.
Over a traffic stop.
The two traffic stops have pushed a nation that was already on edge toward erupting again. Protests broke out in Minnesota the day the young man was shot dead. At least one police officer in Virginia has been fired for his actions and the lieutenant has filed a civil-rights suit.
Those aren’t likely to be the only consequences.
These tragedies have been a long time coming.
The primary source, of course, is this nation’s long-deferred reckoning with questions of race and justice. The longer we continue to try to maintain the pretense that racial bigotry isn’t a problem the longer we will have to live with these tragedies.
Perhaps the most heartbreaking thing about watching the Virginia video is that nothing the Army lieutenant did seemed to matter. He held his hands out in plain sight so the officers could see he wasn’t armed. He kept telling them he wanted to comply with their orders. He told them he was afraid to make any moves because he feared they would shoot him if he did.
He even reminded them that he wore this nation’s uniform.
None of that mattered.
What pains me — what doubtless pains most Americans — is the knowledge that these will not be the last such cases of injustice and horror.
We live now in a land awash in fear, anger and distrust. What makes matters even worse is the reality that our land also is flooded with guns — so flooded that every incident, no matter how trivial, has the potential to turn deadly.
This is who we are now.
We are a country where even the most commonplace events can turn into catastrophes.
They were traffic stops.
Just traffic stops.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
