Desperate people do crazy and self-destructive things.
That seems to be what’s happening to President Donald Trump and his Republican enablers in Congress and across the country. Confronted with a public health catastrophe so big that it also has become an economic, political, and cultural crisis, Trump and his followers have become panicky, even frantic.
Much of the attention devoted to the president’s flailing performance in response to the coronavirus pandemic has focused on the dangers his inconsistency and ineffectiveness pose to health and safety. Critics note that his oft-stated desire to “reopen” the country and get the economy moving again, were he to do so, would mean that still more Americans would die.
It’s a valid point.
The states and communities that responded the soonest and toughest with measures to contain the coronavirus are the ones that have been the most effective in dealing with it. The shelter-in-place measures and business closings have worked and saved American lives.
But focusing on the health consequences of the president’s worst impulses misses another truth.
Reopening the country now makes no political sense.
It’s easy to understand why the president and his supporters can’t see that. With the stock market riding a roller coaster and more than 26 million Americans filing for unemployment, they worry about their prospects in this election year.
There’s a lot of evidence to support those worries.
Not only does the president’s all-but-anointed opponent in the November election, former Vice President Joe Biden, hold a comfortable advantage over Trump in almost every national poll, but recent surveys in battleground states show Biden opening up four- to six-point leads.
More troubling for the GOP, Republican senators up for re-election in Colorado, Maine, North Carolina, Arizona and, possibly, even Kentucky, find themselves in contests in which their Democratic opponents either lead them in the polls or have outpaced them in fundraising.
If the election were held today, there’s a good possibility – maybe even a likelihood – that Republicans would lose both the White House and the Senate.
That’s the bad news for the GOP.
The good news for Republicans is that the election isn’t going to be held today.
It won’t be held for another six months.
That’s plenty of time to reverse the drop in polling numbers and put together a winning campaign – provided, of course, that they deal with the pandemic effectively.
If they don’t deal with the coronavirus crisis now, then their political challenges become even more dire. If, as many public health experts warn, there is a second surge of the coronavirus in the fall – one that may be even deadlier than this one – then Republicans will face the same set of circumstances they face now.
Americans will be scared and angry and locked in their homes. Businesses will be closed, and the market will be doing its rollercoaster routine again. Millions of Americans will be out of work.
And all this will be happening at a time when people will be going to the polls.
That’s why the smart thing for the GOP to do in political terms is the smart thing to do in regard to public health – hit the pandemic hard now and keep the pressure on until it is contained. The longer the virus calls the shots, as it is doing now, the bigger the political trouble Republicans will face.
If the coronavirus surges back in the autumn and cripples the nation the way it has in the spring, the GOP will be cooked. It’s that simple.
That’s why the best play for Republicans – in some ways, the only play – is to fight the pandemic now and beat it now. Kicking the can down the road won’t work.
The president and his amen corner don’t seem to see that.
That’s because they’re desperate.
And desperate people do crazy and self-destructive things.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
