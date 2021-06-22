MINNEAPOLIS — History happens in the most common places.
The spot where George Floyd died a little more than a year ago is at an ordinary corner on an ordinary street in an ordinary neighborhood. Solid little houses sit back from trim little front lawns.
It could be anywhere in America.
That’s what is so heartbreaking about it.
I’m here on a beautiful Saturday morning — Juneteenth, in fact, that newly minted national holiday that manages to commemorate both hope and disappointment, our desire to right ancient wrongs and our many failures to do so.
People in small groups move quietly, somberly, around the monuments and memorials. Some are Black. Some are white. Some are both.
The corner where Floyd died — where he was killed — is now adorned with flowers. There is an almost impressionistic rendering painted onto the pavement. Just below the depiction of his feet are the words: “I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe, Mama.”
A father and his small son — both white — stand near me and look at the words and the painting. The father holds his son’s hand. I hear him explaining, in simple terms, what happened here.
The son asks, in a small child’s voice, “Why did they kill him, Dad?”
The father doesn’t answer for a moment. I feel for him. How does one explain our long history of tragedy and horror, recrimination and regret, our original sin, our tortured relationship with race, much less do it in terms a child might comprehend?
The father tries. Speaking slowly, patiently, he talks with his son about slavery, about segregation, about bigotry, about so many wrongs.
The boy listens and keeps asking the same question.
Why?
Why?
Why?
In the end, the father says that he really doesn’t have a good answer to that question because there is no good reason for the wrongs that have been done.
They walk away, still holding hands.
A Black woman steps to the foot of the painting. She’s older, probably in her 60s. She holds her phone up, taking video of the scene, as if in symbolic witness. Tears stream down her face.
Above her, atop the building, sits a billboard.
It features a painting of American figures and the words:
“ALL MOTHERS WERE SUMMONED WHEN GEORGE FLOYD CALLED OUT FOR HIS MOMMA — ANONYMOUS.”
I step into Cup Foods, the store where Floyd bought cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill and the slow-motion tragedy began. There are signs up that say taking pictures or videos inside the store is strictly prohibited,
The news stories refer to Cup Foods most often as a convenience store. That’s true enough, I suppose, but I tend to think of a convenience store as something attached to a gas station, a place to buy lottery tickets, smokes, snacks and not much else.
Cup Foods is more than that.
When I walk through the door, a powerful sense of recognition hits me. The shop reminds me of the little corner grocery my mother and I would walk to in our working-class neighborhood in Cleveland more than 50 years ago.
I remember going there with her when I was not yet five, carrying the small items to the counter, pleased to be part of the grownup world. Those were the days of the civil rights movement. My mother, a teacher by training and an activist by instinct, took me to meetings. She said I needed to understand.
A half-century later, I’m still trying.
I buy a soda and step back out onto the street.
The older Black woman still is filming the site. She’s also still crying.
I think of all the mothers and all the sons, and all those mothers’ hopes for their sons … and all their fears for them, too.
I look around me.
It’s just another corner on another street in another neighborhood.
It could be anywhere in America.
That’s the tragedy of it.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
