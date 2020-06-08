Guys with guns keep showing up at the protests following George Floyd’s death at the hands of four Minnesota police officers.
They’ve been seen at rallies in several cities.
Minneapolis. Buffalo. Even Indianapolis.
Sometimes they form lines along the streets through which the protesters walk. Sometimes, they just stroll through the crowd.
Whatever posture they adopt, they make sure their guns are seen. Generally, their weapons are assault rifles they have slung over their shoulders with straps.
It’s hard to know what they’re trying to accomplish.
Maybe they’re trying to intimidate the protesters. Maybe they’re trying to incite them. Maybe they’re trying to prevent violence. Maybe they’re trying to provoke it.
Maybe they just want to show off their guns.
Again, it’s difficult to know.
What is clear, though, is that these exhibitionist gun-toters represent a big part of the problem that now confronts this nation.
One of the cries that has emerged, loud and forcefully, in the days following George Floyd’s tragic death is a demand that we Americans re-examine the role and mission of our police forces.
Critics argue that our police in too many instances have been turned into the equivalent of military units that often — too often — seem to be at war with the people they’re supposed to serve.
The critics have a point.
Police all around the country have been equipped with weaponry that would have been unthinkable two generations ago. And police officers now often are trained in ways that once would have been considered appropriate only for elite military units.
What we Americans don’t ask often enough is what brought us to this point.
That question can be answered in one word.
Guns.
The United States has about 4.5 percent of the world’s population. But we Americans own more than 50 percent of the world’s privately owned firearms.
Worse, many of those privately owned guns are of the sort to which military personnel in other nations would have access.
This is why Americans are 2000 percent more likely to die by guns than citizens in other parts of the developed world are. It also is the reason we lead the world — by a Grand Canyon of a margin — in mass shootings.
Most of the focus of our national discussion in the days following George Floyd’s death has been on the indefensible reasons for which police resort to deadly violence. We have excoriated, as we should, the institutional racism built into our criminal justice system. We have lamented — again, as we should — the blindness and insensitivity of many comfortable Americans to the demands of justice.
These are all valid, even imperative concerns.
But they don’t tell the complete truth.
What’s missing is an acknowledgement that there was a reason we turned too many of our police forces into war machines. The police had to keep up with the firepower they were facing.
Part of the reason we have turned cops into commandos is that it is not unreasonable for a police officer to think that any call, however seemingly innocuous, could turn into a deadly firefight. We live, after all, in a country that sees more Americans die by guns here at home in three months than died in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan combined.
We Americans now see, on a daily and nightly basis, the high cost of refusing to deal with our oldest national problem — racial prejudice.
For one week, then two and now who knows for how long, Americans have taken to the streets of cities and towns alike to demand that our country confront this problem.
But we also should see that our refusal as a nation and as a people to confront our gun problem has cost us a great deal, too.
In this case, it took a bad problem and made it even worse.
Much worse.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
