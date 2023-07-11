One man, in his 70s, stands beside his car along the road and executes a perfect salute.
Other drivers, also pulled over, stand beside their vehicles with their hands over their hearts. Some bow their heads.
My father’s hearse is rolling by, headed toward a military burial at Marion National Cemetery. All along the way I see cars, trucks and motorcycles pulled over, their drivers and passengers honoring the passage of a fallen soldier.
Dad served in the Army in the waning days of World War II. He enlisted as soon as he finished high school and began serving before he turned 18.
He didn’t see combat or consider his time in the military particularly onerous.
In fact, he grew three inches while in uniform, climbing from a slight 5’10” when he entered to a sturdy 6’1” when he was discharged. As a child of the Depression who spent a fair slice of his boyhood in an orphanage, he didn’t always get meals on a regular basis growing up. Three squares daily of Army chow allowed him to fill out and shoot up.
He spent his tour of duty in the Aleutian Islands, where, along with other things, he learned how to drive a truck. Only in the Army, he once joked, would they give you the keys to a five-ton truck and tell you to teach yourself how to handle it.
He also joked that he and his fellow soldiers in the Aleutians did most of their fighting with mosquitoes, which seemed to travel in swarms.
But if his days in uniform weren’t filled with glory, they did leave a mark on him. He told me once that he entered the Army a boy and emerged a man.
Like millions of other Americans, he gave two years of his life to the service of his country.
It is to that service that the motorists who stand by the side of the road pay tribute.
They didn’t know my father. They don’t know his story, his difficult boyhood in Minnesota, his struggles in life, struggles that included the loss of a child, my younger brother. They don’t know that he was the patriarch of a clan of children and grandchildren who enjoy lives of greater comfort than he did.
They just know that he wore the colors, that he gave a piece of his life to defending this nation.
As the funeral procession travels over the roads taking us to Marion, I see the cars pulled over beside cornfields and at crossroads. Almost all of those who were inside the vehicles stand beside them and offer some sign of respect.
Doubtless, among those standing at the side of the road are those who are Republicans, who are Democrats, who are completely apolitical. They may disagree on just about everything else, but on this they agree.
Service to one’s country must be honored.
As I drive behind the hearse and see the folks standing behind their cars, saluting or bowing their heads as my father’s coffin moves by, I think this is the country I know, the country I love, the country in which I always will believe.
It is the country where people have differences, but they know when to put them aside and work for the greater good.
It is the country where we understand that we are trying to do something special, trying to build a nation on a set of principles rather than a shared ethnic heritage.
It is a country that understands this is why we can ask Americans who are little more than children to surrender portions of their young lives to defend the proposition that people deserve to live free and shape their own destinies.
When we get to the cemetery, a bugler plays “Taps,” the notes sounding long and mournful in the summer air. An honor guard fires a 12-gun salute.
At the end, a young man in an immaculate uniform kneels before my sister and me and presents us with the meticulously folded U.S. flag that covered my father’s coffin.
He says it comes with the thanks of a grateful nation.
I believe him.
I saw as much on the drive over.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students. The views expressed are those of the author only and should not be attributed to Franklin College.
