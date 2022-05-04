In his classic work “Democracy in America,” Alexis de Tocqueville issued a stark warning.
He worried that the U.S. system of self-government, with its deference to popular opinion, would result in a “tyranny of the majority.” By that, he meant that unpopular minorities could find themselves overwhelmed and marginalized by the larger public.
Tocqueville’s was a trenchant admonition. American history is replete with examples of minorities seeing their lives, rights and dignity trampled upon by arrogant or indifferent majorities.
The Constitution — particularly its Bill of Rights — is supposed to serve as a check on such abuses. That august document generally does do so, even if justice under its precepts sometimes is years, decades or even centuries in coming.
Now, though, we Americans face a dilemma not considered by Tocqueville and others who feared the excesses of democracy.
That is a tyranny of the minority.
There’s a lot of handwringing now about the Democratic Party’s weakness in rural America. That weakness is real. The most detailed polling suggests that Democrats run more than 30 points behind Republicans in heavily rural parts of the United States.
What’s interesting, though, is that there is corresponding angst over the Republican Party’s similar weakness in urban America. The same polls show that the GOP trails the Democratic Party in the nation’s cities and urban rings by more than 20 points.
That’s significant.
America has become an increasingly urban nation. Roughly 83% of U.S. citizens now live in urban areas — and the percentage is expected to climb to just under 90% by 2050.
This represents a big shift. In 1950, only 64% of Americans lived in urban areas.
This move to the cities also explains some things.
Over the past 30 years, Democratic presidential candidates have won the popular vote in seven out of eight elections.
But they have claimed the Oval Office in only five of those contests.
There’s a reason for that.
The federal government as first conceived when the Constitution was drafted involved a delicate balancing act when it came to selecting chief executives.
The rights of small, rural states were protected. Each state, regardless of population, had the same number of senators—two—and each one also was guaranteed at least one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The combined representation in the Senate and the House accounted for each state’s electoral votes.
That system worked reasonably well until about a century ago. Until then, the size of the House grew in proportion with increases in population.
But waves of immigration in the early 20th century prompted politicians in the 1920s to ram through a permanent cap on the size of the people’s chamber.
That gave rural states disproportionate weight in every part of the federal government.
Wyoming, for example, has three electoral votes and a population of about 519,000. California, on the other hand, has a population of 39.5 million people and 55 electoral votes.
This means that a citizen of Wyoming’s vote in a presidential election carries more than four times the weight of someone casting a ballot in California.
The math is even worse when it comes to the Senate. The senators from California represent 76 times the number of people that their colleagues from Wyoming do.
Even in the House, which is supposed to be the place where the overall will of the people is reflected, the disparity is grim. Each of California’s members of the lower chamber represents half again as many people as Wyoming’s sole member of Congress does.
This over-representation of rural interests in our government warps almost everything in this country. It increases the frustrations of the Americans representing majority opinions to the point of fury.
And it encourages the leaders of rural factions to think they can ignore the public will with impunity. (Yes, Mitch McConnell, we’re referring to you.)
Much of what ails America now springs from this drifting of national purpose.
We were supposed to be a representative democracy in which the rights of the minority were offered protection against the potential tyranny of the majority.
Now, though, we are in many ways a nation in which the powers of a minority are elevated above the needs and rights of the majority.
That’s not the way it should be.
Not at all.
John Krull is director of Franklin College's Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
