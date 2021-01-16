My grandfather told me something once that has stuck with me.
“Most people can do the right thing when it’s easy to do the right thing,” he said. “It’s when it’s hard to do the right thing that you have the opportunity to show that you have character.”
I’ve been thinking about Grandpa a lot these days.
He was a lifelong Republican. He cast his first vote in a presidential election for Warren Harding in 1920 and his last one for Gerald Ford in 1976.
When I was in high school and a young student of American history, he told me the only time he regretted supporting a Republican was in 1932, when he cast his ballot for Herbert Hoover. He should have voted for Franklin Roosevelt, he thought.
When I said he had three more chances to vote for FDR, my grandfather gave me a look that, even though he has been dead for more than 40 years, still can make me wither. Grandpa explained that he thought Hoover had failed the country, but that didn’t mean he agreed with Roosevelt and the Democrats.
It was an important point for me to understand, he said.
I have wondered what my grandfather would make of the anguish Republicans of good will and good faith are experiencing right now as America and the GOP contemplate the wreckage of Donald Trump’s regime.
Grandpa was the first person in his family — my family — to go to college. He put himself through school. He went on to become a teacher, a principal, a Boy Scout troop leader and a community leader. He was old school — a firm believer that one’s character was one’s destiny.
I have no doubt he would feel little but contempt for Donald Trump. Grandpa would not have respected a man who broke faith with wives, who has declared bankruptcy repeatedly to avoid meeting legitimate obligations, who lies without pause or conscience and who betrayed his oath of office again and again — most recently by encouraging a mob to ransack the national capitol.
Grandpa would believe, now that Trump has become the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice, that this president was getting what was coming to him.
Because character is destiny.
But that wouldn’t mean he agreed with Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and the Democrats.
This is the dilemma Republicans of good faith face now.
Their disagreements with Democrats — on taxes, on regulation, on the role of government in American society and many other issues — are genuine ones. They believe Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will lead this country in the wrong direction in many ways.
But, privately, many Republicans despise Donald Trump. They believe him to be a man without a moral center. They deplore his incessant dishonesty, his casual cruelty, his gluttonous corruption and his indifference to basic standards of decency.
But they know he is a force.
While his record at winning general elections is spotty at best — he lost the popular vote in his two presidential races by 3 million and 7 million ballots, respectively — his track record in disputed primaries is nearly impeccable. When Trump backs a challenger to an incumbent Republican, that incumbent’s defeat is almost inevitable. Either the incumbent falls in the primary or is too weakened to overcome a Democratic opponent in the general election.
The moral and ethical calculations successful politicians must make are not easy ones. The overwhelming majority of them, Republican and Democrat, choose to enter politics to help people and to make their communities and country better.
They cannot do that if they don’t get elected or stay in office. They see the compromises they make to achieve and hold power as necessary sacrifices for the greater good.
That is why so many Republicans backed and defended Donald Trump.
Now, though, Trump has forced a difficult decision upon them.
They either can link arms with the Democrats with whom they disagree on so many things and convict Donald Trump.
Or they can condone insurrection.
They are in a hard place with a hard choice to make.
I do not know what they will do.
But I do know what my grandfather would say to them.
He would tell them they now have before them an opportunity.
An opportunity to show they have character.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
