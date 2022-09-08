Who knew that Lewis Carroll’s 19th-century classic of British literature, “Alice in Wonderland,” would become an essential guide to understanding 21st-century American politics?
But traveling to a world in which down is up and up is down helps this otherwise confusing era of U.S. history make sense.
Certainly, reading Alice’s adventures makes it easier to grasp the reaction to President Joe Biden’s criticism of the many flirtations with authoritarianism in which former President Donald Trump and his many followers have indulged.
Biden focused his fire on what he called “MAGA Republicans” and took care to point out that they weren’t a majority of Republicans.
He said, uttering a thought that wouldn’t have been controversial at any other time in American history, that one can’t love freedom and at the same time try to violently overturn a legitimate election and thus thwart the will of a free people. One can’t claim to support “law and order” and then reserve the right to break the law and attack law-enforcement officials. One can’t vow devotion to this country and then try to undermine or destroy the institutions and principles that make America special.
That’s not the way Trump and his minions see it.
In their reality, using violence to upend the fundamental processes of self-government is okay, but condemning such violence is an act of totalitarianism. Breaking the law is acceptable but calling out the people who commit illegal acts is fascist. And trying to deny free people their right to choose their own leaders is an act of patriotism but attempting to defend that right and that freedom is akin to treason.
Up is down.
And down is up.
This MAGA world is one that would make sense only to the Mad Hatter.
They have become so accustomed to trying to follow their leader’s tortured fictions and fevered dreams that they have grown used to looking at life through a warped and distorted looking glass.
Whatever Donald Trump says goes with them, even if what he says defies both logic and reality. Twisting themselves into knots trying to follow Trump has become such a habit that they no longer notice the gyrations he puts them through.
“Why, sometimes I've believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast,” the White Queen tells Alice at one point.
That could serve as the MAGA campaign slogan, if only the number weren’t pegged so low.
Donald Trump generally asks his supporters to swallow impossibilities and nonsensical assertions by the dozen or even the gross.
That’s how we have ended up where we are now.
With otherwise intelligent people claiming that they were “terrified” because an American leader said that fascism was wrong.
That they are somehow law-abiding citizens and even “patriots” if they assault police officers and try to use violence to seize power they couldn’t and didn’t win at the ballot box.
That they love America even as they wage war on other Americans and the very values that make us a country.
Curiouser and curiouser.
Lewis Carroll understood the power of whimsy to charm an audience. But he also made a point.
His detailing of Alice’s adventures can be taken as an exploration of the English crown’s battles of succession and struggles for legitimacy. In part, it’s a study of power and corruption, the ways even good and sensible people can come to believe and say bad and absurd things.
Does that make Carroll’s work — Alice’s tales — a primer for our time and a warning about where this nation could go if we’re not careful?
“If you drink much from a bottle marked 'poison,' it is almost certain to disagree with you, sooner or later.”
That’s what Alice thought.
She might have a point.
John Krull is director of Franklin College's Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students. The opinions expressed by the author do not represent the views of Franklin College.
