The warning is an ancient one, as old as “Aesop’s Fables.”
More than 2,000 years ago, Aesop instructed:
Be careful what you wish for, lest it come true.
If there has been any one unifying theme to Donald Trump’s multi-faceted life and career, it has been his insatiable need for attention. From his youngest days, he has been hungry – starved even – for eyes and ears to turn in his direction.
When he was young and scrambling, he planted stories about himself in newspapers, often using fake names to call reporters to try to entice them to write about Trumpian activities. He commissioned books to be written about him, tomes in which Trump touted business successes that were towers of illusion. He built a reality show that focused on his exploits that had little to do with reality.
Once he had achieved some measure of celebrity, this appetite for attention, if anything, only increased. He took to picking fights with other celebrities – Rosie O’Donnell, etc. – to earn even more airtime and column inches. He questioned President Barack Obama’s birth certificate, citizenship and eligibility to occupy the Oval Office in part to elevate his own public profile.
It wasn’t just that Trump was ravenous for public attention. Many people have the same bottomless craving for fame and the adulation of the masses.
Few are able to feed that hunger in the way that Trump has.
That’s because he’s good – exceptionally good – at what he does. He may be the best the world has ever seen at dominating the stage and controlling both the nation’s and the world’s discussions. In 40 years of observing politicians and other public figures, I’ve never seen anyone better than Donald Trump at manipulating media and shaping a debate.
He’s so good at it that he seems to believe there is no situation he cannot maneuver or message his way out of. Because he looks at everything through the filter of his need to be the person everyone focuses on, every situation – every crisis – is just another opportunity to fill the bottomless pit that is his yearning for everyone’s attention.
Many observers have commented on President Trump’s strange, even chaotic behavior at the daily briefings on the coronavirus crisis. He commandeers the stage and the TV cameras to boast of achievements that do not exist outside of his imagination. He picks fights with reporters who ask the softest of questions, thus guaranteeing himself even more ink and airtime. He brags about how great his ratings are and how “big” he is on Facebook while people are dying.
Some people are shocked by this, but they shouldn’t be.
This is Trump being Trump.
Alice Roosevelt Longworth, the eldest daughter of another consummate attention-grabber, Theodore Roosevelt, once said that her father wanted to be the bride at every wedding and the corpse at every funeral.
Trump would go TR one better and demand to be the minister officiating both ceremonies, too.
Now Trump has what he wants.
As the nation and the world suffer and ache, millions – no, billions – of eyes have turned in his direction.
But therein lies this president’s dilemma.
Because he has commanded so much attention – sucked so much of the oxygen out of the room – he now is, for all practical purposes, the only thing up for debate.
He has made this national election a referendum on Donald Trump.
He doubtless will try to denigrate and diminish his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, but that will be a tough task because Biden’s affability – even his innocuousness – will insulate him. There are people who have disdain for Biden, but there are few who hate him with the passion the right wing directed at Hillary Clinton, Trump’s 2016 opponent.
If he can’t persuade undecideds to punish Biden, then he’ll have to make a case for himself.
That may be even tougher.
There is much talk about the unshakable fervor of Trump’s base for him, but it is matched by the anger he inspires among others.
The president’s very success at commanding attention means there are few, if any, undecideds around for him to seduce.
Donald Trump has what he’s always wanted, eyes and ears by the billion turned his way.
That may be his undoing.
Gone for two millennia, Aesop still speaks to today.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
