The two national virtual political conventions serve as a cue to summon the Irish poet William Butler Yeats:
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold.
It’s cliché now to cite the divisions in America these days. The clichés have truth to them. Broad chasms of race, class, region, age, income, faith and other factors separate us.
The easy — too easy — reassurances say that returns to civility and mutual respect will restore the peace.
But the juxtaposition of the Democratic and Republican conventions makes clear just how daunting that challenge is, and how unlikely it is that we Americans will meet it.
The plain truth is that the differences that divide us aren’t superficial one that can be papered over by using please and thank you more often. The reason there is no center in American politics any more is that we Americans don’t even look at problems the same way — or identify the same things as problems.
Political campaigns, of course, are exercises in shaping public perceptions. They manipulate facts and shade truths to make one approach or another seem more attractive or appealing.
This is even more true of conventions — particularly in this time of pandemic. Years ago, conventions had deliberative functions that involved selecting candidates and determining party platforms.
Now, though, they are little more than infomercials — chances for the parties’ communications professionals to target specific constituencies and motivate them either to support their party’s candidates or, at the very least, stay home and not vote for the other team.
There is no deliberation because there are no choices to be made. The Republicans this year won’t even have a platform. And the candidates for both parties were known well before the conventions opened.
That is not to say the conventions aren’t fulfilling a purpose.
They are.
They’re delivering messages — interpreting what’s going on in this country and this world. They’re telling stories about who’s benefiting and who’s hurting — and why. They’re saying who’s right and who’s wrong.
That’s what makes the dichotomies so clear.
And so depressing.
We can see it in the selection of speakers each party has chosen to address a national audience.
The Republicans trotted out the gun-wielding couple from St. Louis. The Democrats rolled out George Floyd’s brothers.
One party sees the people wielding guns as the true victims in our intense and painful national debate about gun violence and police-action shootings. The other party sees those who have been shot as the ones who have cause to complain.
One party views the disruptions and destruction in our cities as the greater offense. The other sees the deaths and widespread grieving as the real reasons for outrage.
One party sees requiring people to wear masks and businesses to operate within constraints as assaults on human liberty. The other considers the deaths by the hundred thousand caused by the pandemic to be an attack not just on public safety but on the human spirit as well.
These are not surface differences of opinion.
They are fundamentally different ways of looking at the world — of determining what matters and what doesn’t.
And, in some cases, of who matters and who doesn’t.
It’s naïve to think that all this can be solved with an election.
If Democrat Joe Biden wins, the members of Donald Trump’s hardcore base — which has remained devoted to him through one well-documented instance of corruption or malfeasance after another — won’t simply shrug their shoulders and walk away. Their sense of grievance is too long nurtured and fiercely cultivated for that.
Similarly, if Donald Trump wins, the millions of Americans — a majority of them by almost every reckoning — who consider his presidency illegitimate and who have little or no respect for him as either a leader or a human being likely won’t surrender their fury.
The American genius for compromise stems from our ability to identify common points of interest and build out from them.
But that’s difficult — and maybe impossible — to do when the center does not hold.
When the center cannot hold.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
