Bart Peterson chuckled.
I heard the then mayor of Indianapolis half-laugh, gently, in my headset.
This was about 20 years ago, when I was executive director of what was then the Indiana Civil Liberties Union. Peterson and I were appearing on a cable news network — I can’t remember which one — to argue about his campaign to ban some violent video games.
We made our cases from different studios, which meant we could hear but not see each other. I’d spoken up for free speech. Peterson cited studies showing certain video games desensitized young people to bloodshed and, in some cases, could encourage them to commit acts of violence.
We jousted for a bit, then the host teed one up for the mayor.
He told Peterson that it was evident this was a cause of great concern to the mayor. Did Peterson want a chance to tell the head of the ICLU how wrong-headed he was?
That’s when Peterson chuckled.
No, he said. We just have a disagreement. That’s all. And that’s OK.
At the time, I thought it was a classy and gracious gesture. That shouldn’t be surprising. Bart Peterson is a classy and gracious guy.
Now, these many years later, I still think of it that way, but I also see it as something more.
Wise.
Truly wise.
We’re coming through an American election cycle that has split this country like few others. If vituperation were a liquid, our nation would be flooded right now. We have exhausted entire thesauruses finding new terms to use to demean our fellow citizens.
Some of the things that divide us are clear questions of right and wrong. To compromise on them is to surrender one’s moral code, and therefore unacceptable.
But many of the issues about which we Americans disagree aren’t clear-cut, aren’t absolute, aren’t simple questions of right versus wrong. They’re thornier than that.
They’re questions of right vs. right.
And they ask us to determine which right should have the higher priority — which truth is the greater one.
That was the case when Peterson and I tilted against each other for the cameras.
Defending free speech is a virtuous cause. The human being who cannot speak her or his truth without fear of government suppression or reprisals isn’t able to be fully human, isn’t able to walk unshackled through life.
But protecting children from violent death also is a virtuous cause. There were and are studies demonstrating that certain blood-spilling video games are linked to violent behavior.
Bart Peterson wasn’t calling for a crackdown on video games because he aspired to be a censor. He did so because he worried about children and because he was trying to protect a community that seemed to be plagued, more and more often, by explosions of almost nihilistic violence.
And I was not arguing for free speech because I didn’t care about the welfare of children and my other fellow citizens. I did so because I want all people to enjoy the blessings of liberty.
This wasn’t a fight between right and wrong.
We were both right.
The argument was about which right should take priority, about which truth we should value more.
Peterson and I both came to that argument in good faith. We both worked for what we saw as the community’s best interests.
In other words, we had a disagreement.
That’s all.
And that’s OK.
As we come out of this brutal election year, we Americans will have many differences to resolve, many wounds to heal.
It won’t be easy. Some of what divides us is irreconcilable and we will have to tussle amongst ourselves until there are winners and losers.
But much of it won’t be like that.
Most of what we’ll be arguing about will involve people of good faith on different sides arguing how one virtuous cause is of greater value than another.
Which right should have priority.
Which truth matters most.
These arguments will be difficult to resolve because no one side will have a monopoly on virtue.
We fellow Americans will have our disagreements.
That’s all.
And that’s OK.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
