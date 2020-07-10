The attack on a lone Black man by a group of white men at Lake Monroe on the Fourth of July answers at least one question.
In the aftermath of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers and the protests, demonstrations and occasional looting that followed, many people asked:
Why do they have to destroy property?
Why do they have to scream so much?
Why are Black people so angry?
Well, now we know.
Black people are angry because they have a right to be.
What happened to Vauhxx Booker demonstrates that much.
Booker, a Black man, has told journalists and reported on social media that he and friends were at Lake Monroe on Independence Day. A group of angry white guys approached them and said Booker and his friends were on private property.
Booker said he and his friends apologized and agreed to leave. He added that he went over to the five white guys to try to smooth things over.
That apparently is where things turned ugly.
Booker said the white guys started yelling at him and used the n-word, which some witnesses confirm. That’s not captured on video recordings of the incident, but another phrase — “nappy-headed” – is, which strongly suggests that the other n-word was used, too.
It gets worse.
Booker said the five white guys pinned him against a tree and threw him to the ground. The video captures some, but not all of that.
What is clear is that Booker suffered injuries from the incident, including a concussion.
Booker said that Department of Natural Resources officers arrived but declined to arrest the five white men. (The DNR since has said it is investigating the incident further, as are other law enforcement agencies.)
The lack of action left Booker understandably upset.
“I don’t have a doubt that if it would have been five Black men who had attacked a white man, they would have been in jail that night,” Booker told The Indianapolis Star.
Booker has a point.
George Floyd, after all, met his end on a Minnesota street after he was accused — not convicted, just accused —of passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a store.
The incident that led to Rayshard Brooks’ death in Atlanta began when he was found asleep in his car at a Wendy’s, escalated fast when police handcuffed him and ended with him being shot to death.
At Lake Monroe, on a holiday that celebrates America as the champion and defender of the human spirit, five white guys roughed up a Black guy.
And all law enforcement did was offer a sorrowful shake of the head — and then, under intense public pressure, grudgingly agree to investigate further.
The message here is clear — particularly to Black Americans.
To be white in America is to be able to have five guys smack around one Black man and face immediate consequences no more severe than hearing “tsk, tsk” and a command to get back about one’s business from law enforcement.
To be Black in America, on the other hand, is to risk being slapped into handcuffs and to face the possibility of immediate execution for the serious crimes of passing a fake $20 bill or taking a nap in one’s own car.
The reason so many Black Americans are so angry is that they have a right to be.
Anyone who faced what they face would be angry.
Even enraged.
The folks who question the legitimacy of this anger — many of whom grow spitting mad at the idea of wearing a face mask in the service of public health — shouldn’t be asking why Black Americans are furious about this country’s two standards of justice.
Instead, they should be asking why it took so long for Black Americans’ rage to explode.
How could they possibly endure such injustice for so long?
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.