ALBANY, New York — The sign tells the story.
It’s on a sedate street in Delmar, a suburb of Albany. There, in the front yard of a solid, middle-class home, the sign sits.
It reads:
“ANY FUNCTIONING ADULT. PRESIDENT 2020.”
Planted in the ground beside the sign is a small American flag.
Something about that sign captures this moment in American history. It speaks to the weariness, the frustration and the grim humor of living in Donald Trump’s America.
I spotted it on an early-morning walk as the Democrats had wrapped up their national convention that really wasn’t a convention and just before the Republicans begin their national convention that won’t be a convention, either.
The Democrats devoted their four-night-eight-hour-long virtual gathering to demonstrating that their standard-bearer, former Vice President Joe Biden, is just that.
A functioning adult.
The Democratic infomercial and the candidate himself presented Biden as the anti-Trump. If Trump has been the divider-in-chief, Biden will be the conciliator-in-chief. If Trump listens to no one, Biden will listen to everyone. Where Trump seeks to build walls, Biden seeks to build bridges.
Or so the Democrats say.
Political campaigns aren’t long on subtlety. They seek to make clear distinctions, to maneuver voters into making a forced choice about the direction government should take.
As such, campaigns always arouse unrealistic expectations.
Four years ago, Donald Trump ran not as a political candidate, but as a combination rebel chieftain and miracle worker. He was going to build a wall that would keep threatened Americans safe from a rapidly changing outside world, storm and sack the castle of entrenched elites and, magically, take America back to a time when working-class white people did not worry about belonging or fear for their lifestyles.
He didn’t do that, of course.
No one could have.
Because rolling back the clock, particularly to a time that never existed, is as impossible as persuading the Mississippi River to flow north or the sun to rise in the west.
The president and his followers have been reluctant to surrender this campaign-fueled childish fantasy, even though there is no wall, corruption runs rampant in the Trump White House and, nearly four years into this presidency, life is more precarious for working-class American families of all races, faiths and ethnicities than ever before.
Confronted with this disquieting reality, Trump and his most ardent supporters have reacted as children often do in such situations.
With fury.
They blame everyone and everything but themselves for the way things are. They seek out scapegoats. And they lash out at anyone who points out that their fantasy is, well, just that — a fantasy.
But Biden conjures up his own fantasy, one which will lead to its own disappointments over time.
At this moment, it is easy for the former vice president to cast himself as the nation’s warm and all-embracing grandfather. Democrats, most independents and quite a few suburban Republicans are united in their denunciation of Donald Trump.
That is why the Democratic National Convention could pull together — and Joe Biden could capture the endorsements of — libertarian free-traders such as Republican former Ohio Gov. John Kasich and democratic socialist U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York.
Should Biden win, though, the glue holding this uneasy coalition together will dissolve and all the old fights and tensions will reassert themselves.
That is the way of the world — the real world.
In the real world, people have real and legitimate differences of both interest and opinion. No one can — or should — get everything she or he wants all the time.
A large part of the challenge of leadership involves helping as many people as possible get as much of what they want as possible — and helping them accept that some things aren’t possible at this moment.
And some may not be possible ever.
Such leadership requires adult skills — the ability to recognize and accept reality, the patience to work with troubled people, the determination not to allow the perfect to become the enemy of the good.
Such skills have been in short supply these last four years. Perhaps that is the reason so many Americans now hunger for a more mature acceptance and understanding of both life and people.
They’re tired of childish fantasies.
At this moment in America’s story, any functioning adult will do.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
