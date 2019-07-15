The Indiana Virtual School and Indiana Virtual Pathways had quite a thing going.
Some fine reporting from Chalkbeat Indiana revealed that the Indiana Virtual School — like Indiana Vision Pathways, a public charter school — collected just under $10 million in taxpayer money in 2015-16. Almost 90 percent of those funds were spent on administrative and support services — not on educating students.
The state’s return on this investment of public dollars was abysmal. Less than 6 percent of the school’s senior class graduated. That was the lowest graduation rate in Indiana.
It’s not surprising that the school’s students struggled to find their footing. The school employed only 21 teachers to serve nearly 4,700 students. That’s got to be a record for worst teacher-student ratio.
Other dubious achievements for the two virtual schools include inflating their enrollment numbers – which helped them leverage more state funding – by listing students who weren’t attending the school in any capacity. In fact, one student who had been dead for two years continued to be listed on the Indiana Virtual Pathways rolls.
Where did the money go?
Chalkbeat found that the founder of the company that ran the schools charged millions of dollars in management fees, rent and other questionable assessments.
Many people who go into education make tremendous financial sacrifices to do work they believe essential, even sacred.
This guy, not so much.
As the evidence that these two virtual charter schools were more rotten than a five-year-old banana left out in the sun, the self-appointed education reform advocates and school choice champions in the Indiana General Assembly and on the State Board of Education began to do their best Claude Rains in “Casablanca” imitations.
They were shocked, shocked, shocked that there might be corruption in the sort of schools that have faced criminal charges in several other states.
The education reform mafia is being much, much too modest.
A debacle on this scale couldn’t have been possible without their help, their ideological blindness and their steadfast determination to ignore facts.
After all, they’re the ones who have enabled charter and voucher schools to evade many of the accountability and transparency standards imposed on traditional public schools. It is an article of faith among the education reform crowd that what they call bureaucracy and what other people call oversight makes schools less efficient.
In this case, though, the absence of oversight meant that the Indiana Virtual School could spend $10 million in taxpayer funds to graduate one student out of every 20.
That’s quite an achievement.
It’s not hard to see how this happened.
Because the members of the education reform crowd sent strong signals that they were going to focus all their zealot-like attention on holding the traditional public schools’ feet and every other appendage to the fire, the folks running these two virtual schools figured – perhaps not without cause – that Indiana’s state government wouldn’t care how much tax money went missing and how few students received the education they had been promised.
Chalkbeat’s reporting, though, forced the board of education to act.
The state now will attempt to recover $40 million in funds from the two schools, one of which will close in September and the other after this school year. This likely will involve extensive and expensive litigation with no guarantee of victory.
And all because the folks who declared themselves education reform crusaders and experts decided to ignore clear warning signs that reality wasn’t squaring with their theories.
These two schools promised virtual educations for thousands of Hoosier students.
The education reformers promise virtual accountability for all but traditional public schools.
The costs to this disaster in both dollars and the squandered lives and dreams of the state’s young people aren’t virtual.
No, they’re real.
And tragic.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
