Rising inflation is hitting families hard, from the dinner table to the gas pump. Hoosiers deserve to know their representatives in Washington, D.C., are doing all they can to combat record inflation amid uncertain economic times. Unfortunately, while Hoosiers are tightening their budgets, many politicians in Washington are expressing interest in an environmental proposal from Democrats that could burden Americans with yet another tax.
Democrats in Congress have introduced dozens of proposals to enact a carbon border adjustment tax, or BAT, which would impose a tax on imported goods from countries that do not meet U.S. environmental standards. This tax, indistinguishable from a tariff, would raise costs for American consumers and risk starting a dangerous trade war. That’s why I’m urging Senator Braun to put a stop to these types of policies.
The carbon border adjustment tax is wrong for Hoosier farmers, families and businesses. The tax would disadvantage domestic oil and gas production and raise prices at the pump for middle-class Americans. Under the current economic conditions, we cannot afford to stifle innovation and increase costs for consumers on everything from cars to appliances.
This catastrophic plan, championed by the left, would increase taxes on goods including aluminum, paper, steel, and gas. Democrats in Congress argue that the tax would impose environmental standards on the world, and place penalties on countries that do not meet U.S. carbon standards, thus helping to create positive environmental change. They also argue that the BAT will reduce carbon emissions and generate revenue. The reality is far different. Experts note that the tax will do little to effectively reduce emissions while generating minimal revenue.
Here’s the truth: the carbon border adjustment tax doesn’t work because the problem doesn’t exist. Democratic proposals, like the FAIR Transition and Competition Act, are designed to reduce so-called “carbon leakage,” which results from production moving to foreign countries to avoid U.S. environmental regulations. But evidence shows there is minimal proof that carbon leakage is a problem, while a study by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change concludes that carbon leakage is insubstantial.
In addition to driving U.S. businesses overseas, the carbon border adjustment tax would drive up costs for American businesses. Overhead costs would increase with an additional tax on raw materials, transportation, and feedstock. This additional cost would come at a time when businesses are still struggling to survive after the pandemic and amidst a potential recession. In turn, higher costs toward business overhead would be passed on to the consumer, cripple innovation, and threaten American jobs.
Conservatives in Congress need to stand up against policies that would burden America’s businesses and raise costs for American consumers. While Democrats and the White House have allowed inflation to run amok, conservatives should not be helping them raise costs in the domestic market. We should value common-sense fiscal policy and the carbon border tax fails the test.
I’ve heard from voters in Vigo County who are struggling to put food on the table because of inflation. I’ve heard from families in Terre Haute who can’t afford to buy a new car, and business owners who can’t keep up with rising costs. Many of my constituents have supported Senator Braun and would feel betrayed to know he’s supporting a tax that would make it more difficult to grapple with rising costs. I know my constituents, and I know that they would oppose an unnecessary and costly tax increase.
Republicans should not consider ill-thought-out solutions for problems that do not exist, especially when they threaten the livelihoods of our constituents. The carbon border adjustment tax is bad for business, bad for America’s trade relationships, and wrong for Indiana. I urge Senator Braun to oppose any carbon border tax proposals that would raise costs for Indiana families.
Senator Jon Ford represents Indiana’s 38th district in the Indiana State Senate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.