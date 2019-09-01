Dozens of frogs leaped from puddles into tall grass as Michael Shaw walked into a meadow. A portion of the 22-acre site will become a butterfly habitat, Shaw said, looking into bright August afternoon sunshine.
The site used to be a salvage yard. A $20,000 gift from Duke Energy to Riverscape will help develop a haven for monarch butterflies.
The habitat will add yet another way for outdoors adventurers to experience the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area, a 2,600-acre wetlands preserve set aside in 2010.
“It’ll be fun to go over there and see the butterfly population grow,” said Shaw, who took over as Riverscape’s president in February.
Shaw calls this an “exciting” time for long-running efforts to make the river a destination for recreation and related economic development.
Wabashiki and other outdoors amenities boost Terre Haute’s chances of drawing employers and new residents, and creating jobs and a quality of life that can keep a young residents from moving elsewhere in Indiana or beyond. Riverscape has worked toward that goal since the visionary group formed in 2006, long before other Hoosier communities started investing in riverfronts that aren’t as scenic as Terre Haute’s stretch of the Wabash River. Enhancing and protecting the Wabash riverfront is the nonprofit’s goal.
It’s a natural gem, worthy of its human neighbors’ attention and respect.
Bicentennial Park can bring more people to the Wabashiki and riverfront region for bird watching, hiking, running, biking, fishing and photography. It adds to Terre Haute’s niche as an outdoors hub.
“Having this park established will be another way to attract people to our community,” said Brendan Kearns, a newly elected county commissioner and longtime river advocate.
Most wetlands preserves are in remote spaces. Wabashiki and Bicentennial Park are positioned between a city of 61,000 residents and two major highways on the east, and a small town of 2,200 on the west. Outdoors travelers get access to urban amenities like hotels and restaurants, “and you’re right there [to visit the wildlife parks] the next morning,” Shaw said.
Riverscape purchased the salvage yard property a couple years ago with funds from grants, Vigo County and other public entities. The ground near the river’s west bank has become part of the county’s Bicentennial Park. The county Parks and Recreation Board decided in late 2018, the county’s 200th anniversary, to apply that name to all properties bought from willing landowners in the small, flood-prone community of Dresser.
“Riverscape is really excited to see development of Bicentennial Park on the west side of the river,” Shaw said. “Bicentennial Park is going to act as the gateway and a park for the downtown residents as well as everyone on the west side of the river.”
Bicentennial Park joins the list of recreational attractions connected to Wabashiki. Bicentennial Park will likely grow. The County Council last month earmarked $154,351 for the Parks Department to acquire land parcels in Dresser for the new park. Those funds were originally reserved as the county’s matching amount for a Federal Emergency Management Agency relief program to buy out flood-prone property after the 2008 flood. Last year, Kearns, then a council member, noticed the decade-old, forgotten flood buyout account in a meeting.
Last month, when the council committed the dormant funds to acquire land for Bicentennial Park, Parks Superintendent Adam Grossman said several landowners had approached the county, interested in selling property.
It will become a “passive park,” without playground areas or playgrounds. It could allow a riverside trail connection to the Wabashiki Trail, a trail head with parking near U.S. 150, and a link to the pedestrian connector — a 1.1-mile walkway adjacent to the highway due to begin construction next year. With the pedestrian connector, the National Road Heritage Trail can eventually extend to West Terre Haute, the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College campus and Illinois’ trails system.
Signs will guide walkers, runners and cyclists from downtown Terre Haute to the riverfront — via the Turn to the River project — and then to Wabashiki’s trail and other offerings, Shaw said.
Progress on Bicentennial Park and the trails will take a few years. “It’s all a work in progress,” Grossman said.
The original Riverscape plan, formulated in 2008, provided an evolving guideline for public and private riverside projects like the conversion of the old Pillsbury plant into loft apartments, Indiana State University’s Gibson Track and Field Complex, and the Wabashiki and Bicentennial Park spaces. Riverscape inspired the most cohesive community project in memory, the 2013 Year of the River observance, led by the city’s arts groups.
More is ahead, including Turn to the River, which will create a scenic, public art-lined pedestrian promenade from downtown Terre Haute, through the government campus to the Wabash.
Like almost every entity in Vigo County, Riverscape felt the turmoil surrounding the county’s push for a new jail. Commissioners wanted to put the 500-bed jail on property the commission previously designated for recreational development after International Paper closed its plant and sold the ground to the county. Intense public pushback eventually led the commissioners to choose an alternate site.
Shaw entered Riverscape’s leadership role in Februrary just months after the group, the commissioners, and the parks department collaborated to formalize Bicentennial Park. Outgoing president Charlie Williams praised the selection of Shaw at the time as someone who is “passionate about our community, and knows how to get things done.”
The 39-year-old grew up in West Terre Haute, graduated from West Vigo High School and then left for four years to earn a building construction management degree in another Wabash River town, West Lafayette. The Purdue University grad returned to West Terre Haute, where he and his wife live. Shaw co-owns the general contracting firm Earl C. Rodgers and Associates, and serves as a project manager.
He’s anxious to see county, city and community leaders join in updating Riverscape’s master plan, 11 years after the initial plan was unveiled. With so many people interested in its potential, the original plan didn’t just sit on a shelf. Progress happened. It needs that update to spur more progress.
The establishment of Bicentennial Park, the pedestrian connector and Turn to the River is an ideal moment for that update to occur.
Shaw is enthusiastic about the possibilities.
“And as Bicentennial Park continues to grow and develop, we’re excited to see the public master plan for riverside development along the east side that will go near ISU’s campus,” he said. “The work [the university is] doing there is really fantastic. Of course, [we’re] supporting Turn to the River’s efforts, which are wonderful. And then going on down Prairieton Road, State Road 63, [there’s the effort] to include the IP property and different places that may have concert venues or other really large public developments.
“This plan can be adopted by public agencies and really keep us all on the same page,” Shaw continued, “and really see some exciting development along the riverfront corridor.”
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.