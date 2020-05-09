Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Showers early with mainly sunny skies later in the day as drier air moves in on gusty breezes. High 59F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 38F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.