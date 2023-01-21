Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.