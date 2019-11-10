Terre Haute, IN (47807)

Today

Cloudy with periods of snow late. Morning high of 42F with temps falling to near 30. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Record low temperatures expected. Low 13F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.