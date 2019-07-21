Retrospectives of the Apollo 11 moon landing may tire some people this month.
For many others, the timing of the 50th anniversary of that feat is desperately perfect and soul rejuvenating.
The photographs and video of Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins awaiting liftoff, bouncing onto the lunar surface and peering through a window, while quarantined, at President Nixon; the cheers erupting in Mission Control; the grainy photos of families and massive crowds gathering in the wee hours of July 20, 1969, to watch TV broadcasts of Armstrong and Aldrin touching the moon; and Walter Cronkite describing it all.
It’s a breathtaking memory that seems both just like yesterday, and yet light years beyond our reach today.
Somehow, a country and world then torn by war, inequities and cultural upheavals felt unified — if only for just those few seconds when a guy from Ohio descended a ladder from a rocket ship onto that glowing orb in the sky and told the 3.5 billion folks back on Earth that he’d just made “one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”
One-sixth of the planet’s population watched.
Nixon phoned the astronauts to recognize the impact of the achievement. “Because of what you have done, the heavens have become a part of man’s world,” the president said. “And as you talk to us from the Sea of Tranquility, it inspires us to redouble our efforts to bring peace and tranquility to Earth. For one priceless moment in the whole history of man, all the people on this Earth are truly one.”
The moon remains 238,900 miles from Earth today. Technology is greatly advanced now. Such a unified effort, behind something other than disaster recovery or conflict abroad, feels impossible in the summer of 2019, though.
To be sure, the summer of ‘69 wasn’t idyllic, but that’s the point. A president with historic flaws served in the White House, but treated the Apollo 11 landing like the decade-in-the-making team project that it was, involving thousands of scientists, engineers, mechanics and managers throughout two previous administrations of the opposite political party. Nixon didn’t make that day about himself.
Neither did the crew members. In fact, Armstrong and Aldrin decided to carry onto the moon mementos of fellow space pioneers who died exploring the heavens — Americans Gus Grissom, Ed White and Roger Chafee of the fateful Apollo 1 mission, and Russian cosmonauts Yuri Gagarin and Vladimir Komarov, as PBS News Hour reported last week. The gesture acknowledged a kinship of adventure, risk and courage — commonalities that transcended man-made borders.
The atmosphere they left on Earth wasn’t all rosy in 1969. War raged in Vietnam, where more than a half-million young Americans were serving. Uprisings over the war and racial injustices filled U.S. streets and college campuses. Notorious acts of violence by the Charles Manson cult unsettled average folks around the country. A year earlier, assassins ended the lives of Martin Luther King Jr. and Bobby Kennedy in their prime.
America experienced its unique joys, too, in ‘69. Woodstock etched its place in music history. “Broadway” Joe Namath and the New York Jets won the Super Bowl, and the “Miracle Mets” captured the World Series. “Laugh In” cracked up TV audiences.
So much had happened and changed since May 25, 1961, when President Kennedy told Congress that America should send man to the moon, with a safe return, by the end of the decade. Kennedy’s call wasn’t driven by a lofty dream of international brotherhood. Its intent was to win the space race against the Soviet Union, which was already a step ahead after sending the first man into Earth’s orbit. Peace was fragile between the two Cold War rivals, as Kennedy prevailed in a nose-to-nose standoff with Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev during 1962’s Cuban missile crisis. An assassin killed Kennedy a year later. Tension lingered through the ‘60s.
That was the backdrop of Apollo 11.
Yet, the scientists, innovators and flyers working to transform Kennedy’s vision into a reality focused more on the task than the political motivation. Going where no man had gone before, to borrow a “Star Trek” phrase, inspired NASA’s team more than beating the Soviets. “I find that was kind of more background noise for [NASA staffers],” Anne K. Mills, history officer at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, told the Tribune-Star earlier this month.
“It was really about the science and coming together to achieve something that had never been done before,” Mills added.
Working together toward a positive goal. It’s hard to envision that happening right now. Even though NASA needed greater diversity in that era, all of the agency’s scientists, engineers and pilots working on the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo missions couldn’t possibly have held identical viewpoints, religious beliefs and social habits, or come from the same upbringing.
Yet, they collaborated and put human beings on the moon.
Before leaving the moon, the Apollo 11 crew placed a plaque on the surface. It reads, “We came in peace for all mankind.”
For all mankind ... It sounds like a dream now, but it really happened then.
