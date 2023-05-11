It’s Teacher Appreciation Week, and Indiana’s educators remain a vital pillar to our communities. Our K-12 teachers are truly our everyday heroes as day in and day out, they’re working diligently to inspire, guide and mentor our young learners. Unfortunately, though, they are still battling ongoing workforce shortages that often hinder students’ growth, and their own professional growth.
According to the Indiana Department of Education, there are currently more than 2,000 open teacher and teacher support positions statewide. As the time between now and the start of the next school year narrows, the openings pose a steep obstacle for our school systems. Vigo County is no exception, as its nearly 28 schools and more than 13,600 students have felt the pinch of ongoing waves of shortages. This often means longer hours on the clock, which can easily lend to feelings of overwhelm and burnout.
Teacher shortages can easily lead to insufficient instruction in the classroom, especially if schools find themselves needing to hire educators that may not be fully qualified in certain school subjects. And for Indiana, the subject areas that are seeing the most shortages are math, science, language arts, special education, computer science, and career and technical education. What’s more, we’re seeing shortages in key, but often overlooked, positions like paraprofessionals and substitute teachers — positions our school systems definitely need. With these shortages, it can quickly result in larger classroom sizes and not enough individualized student support.
With that being said, Vigo County school leaders, noting the 2022-2023 school year, were fortunate to fill 80 teaching positions. But to remain sustainable and benefit our state’s students, we must continue to address how to support our current educators, encouraging them to stay in the school systems, and uplift aspiring teachers to continue this meaningful career path.
One solution for addressing this crisis? Education. And this time, for our current and aspiring teachers.
Higher education can often seem like a pipe dream for working adults; those that have families and other life obligations often tend to place pursuing a degree on the backburner. And for our teachers, this can be especially true as they continue to do all they can to combat shortages, lending to a lot on their plate workwise. This, on top of financial strains that degrees can be associated with, can hinder any forward movement for one’s career path.
Fortunately, our state offers flexible, affordable and accessible education for working adults, benefiting both current and future teachers. From assistants and paraprofessionals to tenured teachers looking to expand their area of expertise in the field, accessible pathways to higher education can be the unlock needed for one to pursue those career aspirations. And there’s an abundance of grants and scholarships that open the door for adult learners. These resources are so valuable, as they are a reminder that cost doesn’t have to be the variable to hold one back from pursuing a degree. The more we can pour into our school systems now, the greater the likelihood of teachers wanting to remain in the industry.
To our state’s teachers: Thank you for all that you do for our young learners. One day, they’ll grow up to be the voices of our communities, and my hope is that many also feel inspired to pursue a career in education. In the meantime, I encourage all current and future teachers to not give up on their professional dreams, either.
Alison Bell has more than 20 years of higher education leadership experience.
