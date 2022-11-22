Indiana State University delivers on a distinctive mission in the state of Indiana. ISU has historically and predominantly served students from Indiana who in equal measure remain in Indiana to work and raise their families following graduation. They graduate from programs that focus on the workforce needs of the state. So during this season of gratitude and thanks, it is timely to lift up a few of the many reasons to give thanks for the role that this great institution continues to perform.
The early success of the University’s Be So Bold comprehensive campaign has been extraordinary and will augment our current institutional investments in students and faculty. Working towards a $100,000,000 goal, 70% of that goal has been reached to date. Many of the gifts to this campaign will provide scholarship support to our students, because no one who is able should be denied the opportunity to earn a college degree because they cannot afford it.
ISU remains committed to our long-standing pledge to be the state’s most affordable four-year university that serves a statewide mission. Further evidence of the value of an ISU degree is found in our high national ranking over several years for positively impacting the social mobility of our graduates. In other words, the return on investment of an Indiana State University education is immense for the ISU graduate and the state.
To meet the evolving needs of current and future traditional college-age students, we are refreshing academic and support services to deliver higher education in different ways through an array of experiences. This is partly demonstrated through the “Indiana State Advantage,” and the distinctive out-of-classroom experiences we provide such as undergraduate research, professional internships, and study abroad.
ISU is also increasing outreach to adult learners beyond traditional college age. With over 700,000 of our fellow adult citizens with some post-high school education, but no degree, Indiana State University is assisting individuals as they earn the credentials to secure better paying workforce opportunities in Indiana and ultimately better their lives.
While at the same time we lift up these points, the current environment for public higher education is shifting. Indiana has a leaking talent pipeline. That is the assessment of a recent study from the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber elaborates that “improving K-12 outcomes for students of all races and income levels and greatly elevating the postsecondary attainment level of Indiana’s adult workforce are the most significant challenges facing the state.”
This remains a challenging time for Indiana and for Indiana’s higher education institutions. Demographics in the state (and throughout the Midwest) indicate a continued declining number of people who are 18-22 years old, the traditional college-going age. Meantime, according to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, the percentage of Indiana high school students who are attending or planning to attend college continues to decline.
These trends are even more drastic for males, underrepresented groups, and students from low income backgrounds. Yet these are the able students who are best suited to grow the talent pipeline of Indiana workers for the future economic growth of this great state. Thus these are realities every higher education institution must address and adjust to meet the challenges while also seizing new opportunities in the post-pandemic world.
As campus-wide conversations at Indiana State University are taking place to seek input on additional ways to efficiently fulfill our mission, we remain steadfast in our commitment to create even stronger alignment between our programs and the needs of our graduates and employers across the state. Indiana State University will meet our challenges while helping the state meet its challenges. This is who we are, and this is what we will continue to do.
We do this work with gratitude for the many assets this institution brings to the mission of educating and graduating students with world-class faculty and dedicated staff members. In addition, we are sincerely grateful for the many supporters of the university who have shared their appreciation for our future-focused vision and continue to uplift the important role this great institution plays in this region and in this state. Our work continues with great optimism for the future and with the resiliency that makes us Sycamore Strong.
