“How much longer can you do a crazy gig like this?” Marcus Collins, my WISH-TV photographer, asked. It was a subtle reference to both my age (44 at the time) and the nature of the job. In November of 1990, Channel 8 hired me to do live remotes between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. every weekday. Before that, I had hosted a morning talk show on Channel 13, live from Union Station, but when that show was cancelled, it was time for something new.
“Geesh, who knows?” I remember saying to Marcus. “I really can’t see myself doing this after I’m 50.”
But soon I was 50, then 55. Then 60, 65 and 70. At 73 (after 4,890 shows) I picked up the remote control for my career this past March and clicked the pause button. With the pandemic spreading throughout the Midwest, it was risky to continue to venture out, interacting with the public.
Last month, I picked up that career remote again, this time hitting the exit button. My mug had been on TV for 40+ years. Enough is enough.
It’s weird to get up in the morning now and realize there is little to do on my to-do list. I already miss the action, finding something really cool that most people don’t know about, and creating a show around it. I loved discovering a novel place or event, or a new situation, and deciding after arriving at the shoot how to turn it into four interesting segments. It usually involved interviewing people I had never met, many of whom had never been on TV. That was the challenge. I can’t read a map, follow movies, sing, play a musical instrument or speak a foreign language, but I was lucky to find something I was good at.
I have never taken my great fortune for granted. Before getting my big break at a TV station, I was a high school teacher and was sure that “performing” in front of 30 kids every day was all I had any real talent for. What a stroke of good luck to find another outlet for my abilities. I would have made a lousy … well, made a lousy almost anything else.
WISH-TV has prepared a week of “Goodbye” snippets that will air throughout the week and conclude with a half-hour special on Friday night, July 31, at 6:30 p.m. It will include video clips and recorded well-wishes (I hope) from some of my colleagues. I’m sure the photographers will kid me about how tough it was to work with me, since my thinking and behavior are a little scattered. Any barbs will be well deserved. Maybe Dave Barras and Randy Ollis will retell how they interacted from the station to some of the wild remotes I did in the ’90s when they were at the anchor desk doing news and weather.
Over the next couple of weeks in this column you can read a few of my favorite stories, some of which have been mentioned before. You’ll get to see stories about Barney and Richard Simmons and Dick the Bruiser, and there will be some surprises — if not for you, for me. Who can remember that far back?
Thanks to everyone who has watched over the years. What a privilege it has been for me!
PS: I will still be writing this column
Dick Wolfsie has been a reporter for WISH-TV in Indianapolis the past 30 years. His columns appear in 30 Indiana newspapers. He is a resident of Indianapolis. Email: wolfsie@aol.com.
