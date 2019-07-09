Terre Haute, IN (47807)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.