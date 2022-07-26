Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 83F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.