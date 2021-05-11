It first happened about 10 years ago. Due to some programming glitch the comma on my smart phone stopped working. Now almost a decade later the comma key is stuck but this time it’s on my desktop computer. Maybe it’s just a cracker crumb lodged in the key. I usually snack when I write my column but I am proud to say that all the food groups are represented.
I was very troubled. Where did my comma key go? I didn’t know. I still had plenty of other punctuation marks — which I really enjoyed using. But I wanted my comma back! Wouldn’t you?
There has been a lot written about how a comma can change the meaning of a sentence. A bestselling book titled Eats Shoots and Leaves actually has a comma after the word “Eats” describing a murderer who pauses for a snack before firing at his intended victim. Without the comma it’s a simple description of the dietary habits of a koala.
So where did my comma go? I went to the store where I purchased my cell phone and asked the sales rep John. “Wow that’s a new one on me” he said. “But is it really that important to have a comma on your phone?”
“Yes it’s important. You can’t write a newspaper column without commas (as I’m attempting to do now). At least I don’t think so.”
John was perplexed so he fiddled with the phone and then said: “I can’t find the comma anywhere but I can get you another question mark. Would that help??”
“I don’t want any extra punctuation marks. I have enough trouble finishing a sentence the way it is…”
“I’m still not sure why this is such a big problem for you but I do admit it is weird Mr. Wolfsie.”
“See? You made my point. You just called me weird Mr. Wolfsie.”
“No I didn’t. I said this was weird then I paused and then I said Mr. Wolfsie.”
I explained one more time that finding this comma was crucial to being precise and avoiding confusion and that I was not going to be happy without a comma available on my phone.
“When was the last time you remember using a comma in a message Mr. Wolfsie?”
“Well last week I texted my wife a list of things I wanted her to get at the supermarket: hot dogs beans soda apples lettuce potato chips cookies canned soup.”
“Did you punctuate that sentence correctly?”
“Of course. I’m very punctual.”
“That’s a lot of commas for one text. Which plan are you on?”
“Wait a second. You’re telling me I get unlimited minutes but not unlimited commas?”
Another tech guy came over to help me. We weren’t really making any progress either so the store manager finally stepped in to assist and said to his employee: “It’s your lunch hour why don’t you go eat Joe?”
I don’t know who Joe is but apparently he’s very tasty.
They eventually fixed my phone and I was very grateful.
UPDATE: I just brushed between the keys on my desktop keyboard to get that comma working again. However, I think I might have moved some food particles to another computer key.
(You’ll never guess which one.
Dick Wolfsie was a reporter for WISH-TV in Indianapolis for more than 30 years. His columns appear in 30 Indiana newspapers. He is a resident of Indianapolis. Email: wolfsie@aol.com.
