“Who the heck is Jack Hanna?” I asked the staff during a TV production meeting in the fall of 1979.
“He asked who the heck you were, too,” laughed my producer, who had booked the director of the Columbus Zoo as a guest on Columbus Alive, a television talk show I had been hosting from Ohio’s capital city for about a month.
At that point neither of us were household names. Of course, that would change for one of us (guess which one) but while I have never attained Jack’s international acclaim, the man in the tan khakis and iconic outdoorsman was in some ways responsible for whatever success I have had. I’d like to think we gave each other a kickstart.
You may have seen in the news that Jack, according to his family, has been diagnosed with dementia, a tragic circumstance for a man who should have been able to look back on his life with nothing but vivid recollections of wondrous experiences he’s had with both man and beast. Here are a two of my favorite memories from our segments on TV from 1979–80.
During that first show we did together, both Jack and I were nervous, both new to the idea of being live on TV. I remember asking him half-jokingly if the snake he had draped around my neck was venomous. Somewhat distracted by the cameras, he took several seconds to answer, appearing as though he had to think about it. It resulted in audible laughter from the crew. After the show, Jack apologized for his nervousness, but I told him that this naivete was charming, and I thought the show had gone splendidly. If you have ever watched Jack on talk shows, especially Letterman, you know he retained that air of innocence — even befuddlement — for his entire career. (There is another clip with a snake on YouTube at www.youtube.com/watch?v=XTwYaHDkciM.) or go to my Facebook page.
On another show we did together, Jack brought a possum that had just had joeys, about seven of them. It was close to Christmas and Jack suggested that he decorate me like a tree. He took the babies and hung them on me, each clinging to my suit jacket with its tiny claws as I mugged to the camera. Six months later I was awarded an Emmy for Best Talk Show Host, based on a short highlight reel the station had submitted. The first clip was Jack playing possum … with me.
In 2013, I attended the anniversary celebration of Jack’s 30 years at the Columbus Zoo. I am not sure if the organizer of this event bribed the Department of Health, but while the guests dined, a half dozen penguins and a couple of ostriches mingled with the party crowd. In a brief moment when I was able to talk to Jack, I asked if he would write a blurb for my new book Mornings with Barney about my 13 years on WISH-TV with my beagle companion. Jack had interacted with Barney on several occasions, so he wrote this — and these words are highlighted on the book’s back cover: “Bats, bears, baboons, badgers and bobcats. None compare with Barney the Beagle.”
And few can compare to you, Jack. Through humor and a touch of self-deprecation, you introduced us to the exotic world of animals. I hope you will always retain some memories of how loved you have been by the public you entertained and educated for more than 40 years.
You are someone few of us could ever forget.
Dick Wolfsie was a reporter for WISH-TV in Indianapolis for more than 30 years. His columns appear in 30 Indiana newspapers. He is a resident of Indianapolis. Email: wolfsie@aol.com.
