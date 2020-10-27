Paul Dickson has written 65 books and I’ve read most of them. During his long career he collected thousands of observations — tiny nuggets of truth — that we can all relate to, and all in a book called: The Official Rules: 5,427 Laws, Principles, and Axioms to Help You Cope with Crises, Deadlines, Bad Luck, Rude Behavior, Red Tape and Attacks by Inanimate Objects. WHEW! That’s just the title.
I contacted Mr. Dickson last week and asked if I could select a few of my favorite entries to share with my readers. He graciously said: “Be my guest.” So here they are. Enjoy!
When a man says a game is silly and childish, it’s probably something his wife beat him at.
The person with the most raffle tickets has the least chance of winning.
There is no virtue in being consistent, if you are consistently wrong.
Abstinence makes the heart grow fonder.
He who laughs last, thinks slowest.
If you don’t say anything, you won’t be called on to repeat it.
Two wrongs don’t make a right, but three lefts do.
If you get a great parking spot, you’ve shown up on the wrong day.
If you see a cat and a dog eating out of the same bowl, it was the cat’s food.
Once you finally overcome your fear of public speaking, you will never be asked to speak again.
When asking directions, the first three people will either: 1: Not speak English 2: Be stupid or 3: be dead wrong.
Have a lot to get done? Take your nap first.
Regardless of how much you achieve in your life, the size of your funeral will depend on the weather.
If you knew what you were doing, you’d be bored.
Dick Wolfsie was a reporter for WISH-TV in Indianapolis for more than 30 years. His columns appear in 30 Indiana newspapers. He is a resident of Indianapolis. Email: wolfsie@aol.com.
