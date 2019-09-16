They brought this on themselves.
The heavy-breathing devotees of the National Rifle Association are hyperventilating now. They’re panting because former Texas Democratic congressman and longshot presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke has called for mandatory buybacks of AR-15s and AK-47s.
The NRA crowd says this has been what “liberals” have wanted from the beginning. O’Rourke’s call is part of a long campaign to take every gun from every American.
That’s nonsense.
In the first place, it’s a gross misrepresentation of what O’Rourke said. He does not want to take every firearm from every American. He wants to ban and confiscate weapons that were illegal from 1994 to 2004, a time that saw the number of mass shootings and gun-related deaths drop dramatically in the United States.
But the greater reality is that taking guns away from Americans is on the table because the NRA put it there.
Every time someone suggested any gun control reform proposal – however mild – the gun rights activists started screaming that the government was coming for people’s guns. They cried wolf so often and so loud that they got Americans horrified by the carnage in our streets, schools and even places of worship to start thinking about it.
What the NRA leaders intended as a rallying cry instead became a self-fulfilling prophesy.
But that’s not even the half of it.
The NRA’s brain trust intended to radicalize the most extreme parts of its own constituency. Terrified people make for committed voters.
The problem – for the NRA, that is – is that they also radicalized the opposition. For years, politicians, particularly those in red or even purple states, quaked in their tasseled loafers at the thought of upsetting the NRA or the gun industry. Those politicians knew the enthusiasm of the energized NRA voters would prompt them to turn out to vote even in natural disasters.
But the NRA’s unremitting opposition to even sensible gun laws – including ones that the organization proposed or championed in years past – has closed that enthusiasm gap.
The people who are tired of seeing children shot dead are, if anything, even more energized than NRA members.
Worse still – again from the NRA’s perspective – is that the gun lobby’s tactics have forced Republican members of Congress to choose between pleasing the firearms industry and big business. More than 140 heavyweight CEOs have signed a letter demanding that Congress adopt gun control reforms. Those CEOs didn’t do much to hide the threat that they’ll close their checkbooks when the GOP comes asking for campaign contributions if Republicans don’t start moving on gun legislation.
How did all this happen?
It took an awful lot of arrogance and insensitivity on the part of the NRA and its spokespeople.
Here in Indiana, for example, the NRA’s most prominent mouthpiece – Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour – once belittled and berated in a committee hearing the leader of an organization formed by mothers concerned about gun violence. He did this even though he had the votes he needed to keep any gun control measure from getting out of committee, much less becoming law.
Lucas did it because he wanted to send a message.
That message was that the gun lobby’s voice is the only one that needs to be heard. That the gun lobby’s views are the only ones that should be considered. That the gun lobby’s concerns are the only ones that matter.
Ugly as that was, Lucas made it worse.
Whenever people tried to engage him on ways fewer people might be killed, he turned the discussion into a game by introducing “stunt” bills drawn up at taxpayer expense – licensing journalists or even, he once suggested, churches – to fire up his base.
Everyone else wanted to save lives.
Lucas wanted to have a chuckle.
But he wasn’t alone.
Every state has its Lucas, a gun-lobby mouthpiece who slavishly follows the NRA playbook. Their divert-delay-deny tactics worked when the NRA seemed like an unstoppable force.
But with the NRA’s finances at the edge of bankruptcy and concern about gun violence at record levels, the gun lobby’s history of trying to shout down and alienate even moderate voices looks foolish and self-destructive, to say the least.
NRA members now face what they feared the most.
And they brought it on themselves.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
