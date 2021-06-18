Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.