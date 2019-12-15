Terre Haute, IN (47807)

Today

Cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. Some sleet may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.