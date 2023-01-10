Terre Haute firefighters responded early Tuesday morning to a structure fire that resulted in one occupant suffering serious burns and being transferred to a local emergency room.
Two dogs were killed in the blaze.
Firefighters were dispatched to 1555 S. 18th St., a single-story wood-frame residence, at 2:17 a.m. The type of wood used in the construction is considered as among the most combustible of contemporary structures. The resident had escaped the structure when firefighters arrived.
Crews were on the scene for two hours. No firefighters suffered injuries.
The cause of the fire was undetermined as of Tuesday morning.
