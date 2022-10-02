Sister Agnes Maureen Badura, St. Mary-of-the-Woods — died Sept. 24, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Thursday Church of the Immaculate Conception. Wake 2:30 p.m. until wake service 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, church. Burial cemetery of the Sisters of Providence. DeBaun Funeral Homes and Crematory, Terre Haute, assisted.
George Gardner, Terre Haute, formerly of Vincennes — died Sept. 27, 2022. Visitation noon until services 2 p.m. today, Monday, Goodwin-Sievers Funeral Home Gardner Brockman Chapel, Vincennes. Burial Fairview Cemetery. Fitzpatrick Funeral Home, West Terre Haute, assisted.
