Forrest “Richard” Davis, Marshall, Ill. — died Oct. 15, 2022. Visitation noon until services 2 p.m. Saturday Pearce Funeral Home. Burial Marshall Cemetery, military rites.
Wayne A. Foltz, West Terre Haute — died Oct. 15, 2022. Graveside services 1 p.m. today Pleasantview Cemetery, Tecumseh Fitzpatrick Funeral Home assisted.
Harold Lee Garrett — died Oct. 6, 2022. Visitation 11 a.m. until celebration of life noon Saturday Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. Burial follows, Grandview Cemetery.
Thomas Jeffrey Goss, Zionsville — died Oct. 15, 2022. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Monday Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Carmel. Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel assisted.
Theresa Anne (Luken) McCullough, Westfield, formerly of Terre Haute — died Oct. 17, 2022. Services 10 a.m. Saturday DeBaun Springhill Chapel, Terre Haute. Burial follows, Calvary Cemetery. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. today, funeral home.
James Andrew Miller — died Oct. 17, 2022. Visitation 11 a.m. until services 1 p.m. Saturday Callahan & Hughes Funeral Home. Celebration of life follows.
