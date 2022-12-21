Janis Eileen Robinson Bays, Marshall, Ill. — died Dec. 15, 2022. Services noon today Callahan & Hughes Funeral Home. Burial Grandview Cemetery.
Jack Robert Jaeger — died June 24, 2022. Cremation chosen. Informal meet-and-greet memorial 5 to 6:30 p.m. today, eulogy 6 p.m., old former little fire house, Sandcut; will be cancelled if weather is foul.
Terrence “Terry” Leroy Morris, Plainfield — died Dec. 15, 2022. Visitation 11 a.m. until Celebration of Life for Terry and Carolyn 1 p.m. today DeBaun Springhill Chapel.
Carol J. Pinkston — died Dec. 15, 2022. Visitation 11 a.m. until services 1 p.m. today Greiner Funeral Home.
Ernest (Ernie) David Smith — died Nov. 24, 2022. Celebration of life gathering 2 to 4 p.m. today DeBaun Springhill Chapel, military honors 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.