OPPOSITES ATTRACTING
By John Westwig/Puzzles Edited by Will Shortz
Across
1. Tiny trunks
7. Party person
11. ‘‘Are you freaking kidding me?’’
18. Rural greeting
20. Many a ‘‘Survivor’’ setting
21. Bit of doubling down from a parent
22. Event at a hot new club?
24. ‘‘I wish I were under four feet tall,’’ e.g.?
26. M.S.G. team, on scoreboards
27. Lot lot
29. Name found on a calendar
30. For whom the bell tolls
31. Tactical reductions in lighting, as during W.W. II
33. Sommelier’s superlative
35. Great garage-sale find
38. Career for a scammer?
40. Scissors’ sound
44. Muse of comedy and idyllic poetry
46. German ‘‘village’’
47. Bubbly, in a way
49. Forwards
51. How Cassius looks to Caesar, in Shakespeare
53. Muscle relaxers
54. Dripping in jewelry, slangily
55. Real dope
57. Secret service member?
59. Choler
60. What’s said in passing?
61. Test subject
63. Repeated small role for Paul Rudd
66. Transcript fig.
67. Slinky?
69. That’s in Seine!
70. Six-winged biblical being
72. Famous drawing of a ship?
73. Theater rival of Regal and Cinemark
74. Double-helix material
75. Food fight sounds
76. Sight along a country road
78. Score on a clean sheet
79. Lead guitarist of Queen, who has a Ph.D. in astrophysics
82. Black humor
84. Kind of race that’s not quite a half-marathon
86. Kicks down the road
87. Kate of ‘‘House of Cards’’
89. ____ Troi, character on ‘‘Star Trek: T.N.G.’’
90. Kind of lily
91. Dinner date that makes a good story?
96. Richard Parker in ‘‘Life of Pi,’’ for one
97. Like much prized blue-and-white porcelain
99. Crab or lobster
101. Texter’s toodle-oo
103. ‘‘Bleeding Love’’ singer Lewis
105. 1970. hit for Neil Diamond
106. Ad Council output, in brief
109. A kiss, a hug, a wave, the works?
112. Title of an essay by a hit man?
114. Weeks, in Oaxaca
115. Analogy words
116. Common pet name
117. Goes on and on and on
118. Bet bit
119. Work-from-home wear, informally
DOWN
1. It’s guarded in soccer
2. Carnival ride
3. Jedi ally from Endor
4. End of a college search?
5. Some work at a carwash
6. Public hatred
7. Adjective often capitalized in the Bible
8. Org. concerned with plants
9. Serve, as messy cafeteria food
10. Earthling, in sci-fi
11. Act on behalf of
12. Bear, in Bogotá
13. Diatribes
14. Considerably large, in Appalachian dialect
15. Rock’s ____ Brickell & New Bohemians
16. One of two for six of VIII?
17. Record
19. Leading
23. Thanksgiving table decoration
25. The first man ever created, in Maori lore
28. You might see one upside down on a bar
31. Broad valley
32. Still shot of a moving image, in tech-speak
34. ‘‘Grand slam’’ in showbiz
35. Relationship conditions, so to speak
36. New England vacation destination, familiarly
37. ‘‘Whoa there, Warren G.!’’?
39. That one will never have again
41. Compliment for a lexicographer?
42. Squid squirt
43. Family-friendly ratings
45. Coors of brewing fame
48. Making an impression?
50. What prices and hearts may do
52. Unclaimed area
53. Greetings
56. Certain government agent, informally
58. Friend group
62. Kapoor who played the game-show emcee in ‘‘Slumdog Millionaire’’
63. Tried to engineer an advantage
64. Author who wrote ‘‘Weeds are flowers, too, once you get to know them’’
65. Energy option
67. Touches on both sides
68. Still fighting
71. Cutting class in med school?
75. Old timer
77. Not quite enough
79. Some gas stations, in brief
80. Regret
81. Stop hiding behind?
83. Former Indigenous inhabitants of modern-day Buffalo
85. Word after Minute
or meter
88. Chili variety that means ‘‘wide’’ in Spanish
92. Some of the wildlife in the 20,000-year-old paintings in Lascaux Cave
93. Hot
94. Go ‘‘poof!’’
95. Increases
98. Good name for a political pundit?
100. Street clearers
101. Nickname for Atlanta
102. Resting place
104. Prefix in the names of many causes
106. Pocket at a restaurant
107. Bit of a fit
108. For-eh-ver
109. Publication co-founded in 1889. by Dow and Jones, in brief
110. Course number
111. Red grp.
113. Late ____
