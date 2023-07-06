OPPOSITES ATTRACTING

By John Westwig/Puzzles Edited by Will Shortz

Across

1. Tiny trunks

7. Party person

11. ‘‘Are you freaking kidding me?’’

18. Rural greeting

20. Many a ‘‘Survivor’’ setting

21. Bit of doubling down from a parent

22. Event at a hot new club?

24. ‘‘I wish I were under four feet tall,’’ e.g.?

26. M.S.G. team, on scoreboards

27. Lot lot

29. Name found on a calendar

30. For whom the bell tolls

31. Tactical reductions in lighting, as during W.W. II

33. Sommelier’s superlative

35. Great garage-sale find

38. Career for a scammer?

40. Scissors’ sound

44. Muse of comedy and idyllic poetry

46. German ‘‘village’’

47. Bubbly, in a way

49. Forwards

51. How Cassius looks to Caesar, in Shakespeare

53. Muscle relaxers

54. Dripping in jewelry, slangily

55. Real dope

57. Secret service member?

59. Choler

60. What’s said in passing?

61. Test subject

63. Repeated small role for Paul Rudd

66. Transcript fig.

67. Slinky?

69. That’s in Seine!

70. Six-winged biblical being

72. Famous drawing of a ship?

73. Theater rival of Regal and Cinemark

74. Double-helix material

75. Food fight sounds

76. Sight along a country road

78. Score on a clean sheet

79. Lead guitarist of Queen, who has a Ph.D. in astrophysics

82. Black humor

84. Kind of race that’s not quite a half-marathon

86. Kicks down the road

87. Kate of ‘‘House of Cards’’

89. ____ Troi, character on ‘‘Star Trek: T.N.G.’’

90. Kind of lily

91. Dinner date that makes a good story?

96. Richard Parker in ‘‘Life of Pi,’’ for one

97. Like much prized blue-and-white porcelain

99. Crab or lobster

101. Texter’s toodle-oo

103. ‘‘Bleeding Love’’ singer Lewis

105. 1970. hit for Neil Diamond

106. Ad Council output, in brief

109. A kiss, a hug, a wave, the works?

112. Title of an essay by a hit man?

114. Weeks, in Oaxaca

115. Analogy words

116. Common pet name

117. Goes on and on and on

118. Bet bit

119. Work-from-home wear, informally

DOWN

1. It’s guarded in soccer

2. Carnival ride

3. Jedi ally from Endor

4. End of a college search?

5. Some work at a carwash

6. Public hatred

7. Adjective often capitalized in the Bible

8. Org. concerned with plants

9. Serve, as messy cafeteria food

10. Earthling, in sci-fi

11. Act on behalf of

12. Bear, in Bogotá

13. Diatribes

14. Considerably large, in Appalachian dialect

15. Rock’s ____ Brickell & New Bohemians

16. One of two for six of VIII?

17. Record

19. Leading

23. Thanksgiving table decoration

25. The first man ever created, in Maori lore

28. You might see one upside down on a bar

31. Broad valley

32. Still shot of a moving image, in tech-speak

34. ‘‘Grand slam’’ in showbiz

35. Relationship conditions, so to speak

36. New England vacation destination, familiarly

37. ‘‘Whoa there, Warren G.!’’?

39. That one will never have again

41. Compliment for a lexicographer?

42. Squid squirt

43. Family-friendly ratings

45. Coors of brewing fame

48. Making an impression?

50. What prices and hearts may do

52. Unclaimed area

53. Greetings

56. Certain government agent, informally

58. Friend group

62. Kapoor who played the game-show emcee in ‘‘Slumdog Millionaire’’

63. Tried to engineer an advantage

64. Author who wrote ‘‘Weeds are flowers, too, once you get to know them’’

65. Energy option

67. Touches on both sides

68. Still fighting

71. Cutting class in med school?

75. Old timer

77. Not quite enough

79. Some gas stations, in brief

80. Regret

81. Stop hiding behind?

83. Former Indigenous inhabitants of modern-day Buffalo

85. Word after Minute

or meter

88. Chili variety that means ‘‘wide’’ in Spanish

92. Some of the wildlife in the 20,000-year-old paintings in Lascaux Cave

93. Hot

94. Go ‘‘poof!’’

95. Increases

98. Good name for a political pundit?

100. Street clearers

101. Nickname for Atlanta

102. Resting place

104. Prefix in the names of many causes

106. Pocket at a restaurant

107. Bit of a fit

108. For-eh-ver

109. Publication co-founded in 1889. by Dow and Jones, in brief

110. Course number

111. Red grp.

113. Late ____

