GOSSIP SESSION

By Gustie Owens/Puzzles Edited by Will Shortz

ACROSS

1. Concerning sights at beaches

5. Badly

8. Catherine O’Hara’s role on ‘‘Schitt’s Creek’’

13. Get in the loop?

18. Smart ____

19. Regard

21. Regarding

22. ‘‘Gotcha,’’ more informally

23. A lover of gossip, the Netflix user . . .

26. Savage

27. Actor Channing

28. Defense of a history paper?

29. Andy who voiced Gollum in ‘‘The Lord of the Rings’’

30. Goal of some criminal justice advocacy groups

32. Honey

33. Flower cultivated by the Aztecs

35. Like a dream scenario

37. ‘‘Bodak Yellow’’ rapper ____ B

39. Farm share inits.

41. The smoothie-bar worker . . .

49. Food thickener

50. Ending with book or boor

51. Home of the 2003. Nobel Peace Prize winner Shirin Ebadi

52. Hang loose

53. Proportion

55. Cretan-born painter who was a leader of the Spanish Renaissance

58. Anti-anxiety drug with a palindromic name

59. The Boston Harbor worker . . .

63. Denim jacket adornment

65. Farm female

66. Assembly kit piece

67. ‘‘Woot woot!’’

68. Print maker

71. Clock-changing time, for daylight saving time

72. The cooking-show contestant . . .

76. ‘‘____ bleu!’’

79. Draws out

81. Currency exchange option

82. ____ Questionnaire, character assessment that might ask ‘‘What is your idea of perfect happiness?’’

84. Plane prefix

85. Big name in wings

88. Words after break or shake

89. The athlete in the locker room . . .

94. ‘‘____ is never finished, only abandoned’’: Leonardo da Vinci

95. Puts in order

96. New York City’s mayor after de Blasio

97. Auction actions

99. Bag

101. Useless

105. Small lump

107. Wash with a spray

111. Sneeze guard?

113. ____ acid

114. And the up-and-coming trial judge . . .

116. Red animal in the 2022. Pixar film ‘‘Turning Red’’

117. Home of the rides Frozen Ever After and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

118. Big name in party cups

119. ‘‘Peter Pan’’ pirate

120. Teenage torment

121. Toots

122. ‘‘That’s a big ____’’

123. Baking-soda unit: Abbr.

DOWN

1. What many do during Ramadan and Yom Kippur

2. Representative Omar

3. ‘‘Suh-weet!’’

4. Second- or third-stringer

5. Things that may be checked at the door, for short

6. Handouts at some protests

7. Former ‘‘Tonight Show’’ host

8. Econ subfield

9. It’s used to tune an orchestra

10. Money promises

11. Gets fully depleted

12. Football box score abbr.

13. Print issue?

14. Best-selling Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie novel whose protagonist leaves Nigeria for a U.S. university

15. ‘‘Hang loose’’ hand gesture

16. Avid assent in Acapulco

17. Goes (for)

20. High-end countertop choice

24. Communicate with, in a way

25. Silicon Valley exec

29. Drew away

31. Savory rice cake of southern India

34. Chime in

36. ‘‘That feels good!’’

37. One-named collaborator with Missy Elliott on ‘‘1, 2. Step’’ and ‘‘Lose Control’’

38. Teenage torment

40. Penne ____ vodka

41. Tough

42. Clearly stunned

43. Audited a class, perhaps

44. Edible piece from a pomegranate

45. Suddenly say ‘‘I don’t’’ to, say

46. Push

47. Auditing guideline

48. Dr. Ruth’s field

54. Where Wells Fargo got its start

55. Delicacy with kabayaki sauce

56. 47-Down experts, for short

57. Home of Wheeler Army Airfield

60. Phillipa of Broadway’s ‘‘Hamilton’’

61. What comes before the night before Christmas?

62. Half: Prefix

64. Dreidel, e.g.

67. Times of one’s life: Abbr.

68. Medicare section that covers prescription drugs

69. Francophile’s love

70. Like some old-money Americans

71. Some sources of old money

72. Loses layers

73. Grammy-nominated Amos

74. ‘‘____ out?’’ (question to a pet)

75. Bankrupt, say

76. Destination for a ‘‘Treat yourself’’ day

77. Opera highlight

78. Wearing down

80. Part of PRNDL

83. How March may be written

85. Syd tha ____, onetime hip-hop moniker

86. Some fall weather attire

87. ____ pants

90. Musical skill

91. Fit

92. They must be avoided at all times

93. Welcome, with ‘‘in’’

98. Ice cream treat

99. Fits, as matryoshka dolls

100. Big inits. in home security

102. Nightmarish address, for short

103. Slangy thing that may be ‘‘dropped’’ in a serious relationship

104. Sweat spots

105. Spot for Golden State estates

106. U.N. member classified as a sultanate

108. In times past

109. Subway map dot

110. ‘‘No way!’’

112. Mourn, maybe

114. It’s designed to catch bugs

115. Doin’ just fine

